‘That Thing Is So Big’: Health Concerns Explode After Trump Returns from Miami Summit as Critics Say His Walk Across the White House Lawn Looks Worse Than Before

President Donald Trump‘s walked across the South Lawn of the White House Sunday night after returning to Washington from a weekend in Miami, where he attended the “Shield of the Americas Summit” at Trump National Doral Golf Club alongside leaders and officials from across the Western Hemisphere.

Dressed in a deep blue suit with a white dress shirt and dark tie, Trump moved across the grass under the lights in polished black dress shoes, with dark socks briefly visible as his pant legs lifted with each step.

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 9: U.S. President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn as he arrives at the White House on March 9, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump has returned to Washington after spending the weekend in Miami, Florida for “The Shield of the Americas Summit,” a gathering with heads of state and government officials from 12 countries in the Americas at the Trump National Doral Golf Club, among other events. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

‘Is This Normal?’: Trump’s ‘Special Shoes’ Have the Internet Scrambling After Fans Spot a Weird Line They Can’t Explain

But as he made his way across the lawn, some viewers fixated on another detail — claiming his ankles appeared noticeably larger than usual in the photos, sparking a wave of online commentary as the images circulated.

“A lot of people are saying that his bone spurs are to his ankles.”

“Special brace to support ankle?”

“From the way his pant leg is creased and almost looks pinched, I’d speculate that he’s wearing a leg brace, which would line up with stroke speculations.”

“That thing is so big, I thought it was one of those House Arrest Ankle Monitors.”

Just last week, Trump drew similar attention when he sat down for a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, where close-up photos captured his lower legs and feet clearly in frame.

The images quickly circulated online, with viewers zooming in on what they said looked like unusually bulging ankles. Within hours, social media users were dissecting the photos and offering their own theories, turning the moment into yet another round of internet speculation about the president’s appearance.

“There is also a pronounced bulge at the left big toe. Looks like gout. I should know, as I have this condition myself,” said one Facebook user after seeing the images.

“He should throw away the shoes and just wear the shoebox,” added another.

Trump is often wears big, black, bulky Oxford Lexington shoes, priced at $145, but on the green he may switch to white sneakers that offer him more support when walking around.

But he is sending a very clear message, according to a White House official who told the Wall Street Journal, “All the boys have them,” while another co-signed, “It’s hysterical because everybody’s afraid not to wear them.”

The commander-in-chief has become compulsively obsessed with gifting pairs of Florsheim dress shoes to his staff, including Marc Rubio and JD Vance, as their official uniform. The article details various shoe-related incidents, including Trump telling Vance and Rubio they had “sh—ty shoes” and pausing a meeting with Tucker Carlson to boast over his “incredible shoes.”

The Florsheim shoes are priced at $49.90 have been bought for agency heads and members of Congress. Though one unnamed secretary from his cabinet was angered having to out a pair of Louis Vitton shoes, which start at $1000 and up.

Sean Duffy, the transportation secretary, as well as and Howard Lutnick, the commerce secretary, in addition to Fox News personality Sean Hannity and Senator Lindsey Graham, also have a pair each.

Another user didn’t mince words with their description of Trump and his health woes and replied, “Nasty, smelly thing rotting right in front of our eyes. It’s flat-out cruel to force someone to sit or stand near this loser.”

Trump was reportedly diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency last July, which is a condition where blood pools in the lower extremities and causes inflammation, swelling of the lower limbs, and hyperpigmentation.

His doctor, Capt. Sean P. Barbabella confirmed the condition last year when he insisted that the president was in excellent health, despite Trump being seen walking slowly and taking careful steps. But visual will always tell the truth before he ever will.