‘She Never Loved That Man’: Erika Kirk Thought It was a Private Moment — Then a Leaked Video Shows Her Plotting a Takeover Days After Charlie Kirk’s Passing

Since her husband passed away, Erika Kirk has been everywhere — making press appearances, showing up on tour stops, and quickly becoming a visible presence in moments that have traveled fast online. The frequency and confidence of those appearances have made one thing clear: the familiar image of a withdrawn, grieving widow doesn’t quite fit.

Charlie was gunned down at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025. He was 31 years old, and his homegoing quickly became part of a nationwide conversation about political violence — a moment that also pushed Erika, 37, into the global spotlight as she stepped forward to lead TPUSA.

Turning Point USA chairwoman Erika Kirk faces backlash for her jovial demeanor following the passing of her late husband. (Photo by Terry Pierson/MediaNews Group/The Press-Enterprise via Getty Images)

‘Happiest Widow I’ve Ever Seen’: Charlie Kirk’s Widow Goes Viral for Skin-Tight Leather Pants And Flirty Stage Moment with JD Vance

A shocking leaked video of Charlie’s wife speaking to his employee has social media in a frenzy. The short clip shows the 2012 Miss Arizona USA pageant winner speaking with a group of people, who have been identified as her husband’s employees, via Zoom.

It was dated Sept. 16, 2025, and featured Erika dressed casually and without makeup, with her hair in a messy bun, days after learning she lost her husband and the father of her two kids.

“Look at all the thumbs up. Look how cute that is. Sorry, this is a little bit more informal than probably Charlie would be reacting. How sweet. I didn’t know they could do that. I hate Zoom. I never like Zoom,” a smiling Erika could be heard saying at the beginning of the video conference.

She continued, “I just wanted to say first and foremost, my heart obviously is broken for you guys as much as it is for our family. You guys lost not only a boss, but someone that you looked up to, someone that you believed in his mission, that you also loved.”

Erika’s demeanor shifted from bubbly to solemn in seconds as she nearly broke down in tears while telling the TPUSA workers that each of them would remain employed at the conservative youth organization. She advised everyone to hold on to the memories and last conversations they had with Charlie.

She also pledged to “stay humble” and “work hard” to make TPUSA the biggest it can be, before wiping tears with tissues.

“He’s obviously celebrating in heaven,” Erika said at one point, referring to Charlie in the past tense. “There’s a bigger mission at hand,” she added.

FULL LEAKED TPUSA ZOOM CALL showing Erika Kirk speaking with staff just days after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, cheerfully discussing attendance, merchandise sales and metrics from his memorial which took place 11 days after his death.pic.twitter.com/P5DdNmFS7P — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws1) January 29, 2026

The video leak came from a recent episode of Candace Owens controversial online show. The right-wing conspiracy theorist is a longtime close friend of Charlie, whose become fed up with Erika since last year.

The brewing bad blood caused Owens, 36, to use her platform to call out the TPUSA chairwoman and the nonprofit she leads since Charlie was killed.

“I do believe, firmly, from the beginning, that Erika was intimately involved in the PR messaging and the PR campaign at different times against me, sometimes against the entire world, but against me in particular,” Owens stated on her self-titled podcast.

Candace Owens released leaked audio from Turning Point USA in which Erika Frantzve Kirk is heard giggling and cheerfully discussing attendance figures, merchandise sales, and performance metrics from Charlie Kirk’s memorial event just 11 days after his death pic.twitter.com/CvEoOTq5hF — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) January 28, 2026

Previously, leaked audio surfaced of Erika boasting to TPUSA staff about the financial success and merchandise sales from Charlie’s memorial service — a call that reportedly took place just 11 days after his passing. The clip fueled criticism beyond Owens, with online reaction quickly zeroing in on her tone and timing.

“She never loved that man. It was a brokered marriage,” one person on Threads speculated about Erika and Charlie’s personal relationship. The couple got married in May 2021 and shared a daughter (born August 2022) and a son (born May 2024).

A second poster pointed out, “People got fired from their jobs because they weren’t sympathetic enough over Charlie’s death, while this chick is celebrating like it’s the first day of college spring break.”

“I get more sad when the McRib goes away,” joked another commenter, referring to the McDonald’s barbecue pork sandwich that is typically available for a limited time at the fast food chain.

Erika Kirk grieving on a stage with fireworks feels like hypocrisy because it asks for reverence while the chyron scrolls for donations.

pic.twitter.com/qMC7rtohai — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝 (@SundaeDivine) December 14, 2025

In addition, Erika also faced accusations of being detached when someone on the app wrote, “She’s completely disconnected. She talks about him like they’ve never met.”

“Anyone with an ounce of critical thinking skills can see that this reaction is [not] appropriate. Trying to gain political fame after your husband’s death is quite honestly the lowest of the low,” read another Threads post.

At first, Erika received a groundswell of support in the initial days following the fatal shooting. However, every one of her subsequent, glitzy public appearances energized a growing backlash as viewers’ empathy eventually turned into comedy.

Erika, embracing glamorous outfits and pyrotechnics-filled stage entrances along with other viral moments, galvanized her detractors to make countless memes claiming she came off as more like a WWE wrestler hamming it up to the crowd than a grieving widow who lost her partner.

That heightened visibility didn’t stop at her public appearances. Romance rumors involving Erika and Vice President JD Vance soon took over the internet, after footage of her tightly hugging the married politician at a TPUSA event in October 2025 went viral and sparked questions about the state of the Vances’ marriage.

Vance, 41, later claimed to NBC News that he and his wife “get a kick out of” the gossip and insisted their marriage is “as strong as it’s ever been.” Usha, 40, is currently pregnant with the pair’s fourth child.

With social media trolls waiting for the next over-the-top performance to inspire more comedic bits and the highly influential Owens apparently drawing a line in the sand, Erika will not be able to escape ridicule and criticism over what may be seen as a tactless self-promotion.