‘Charlie Was Her Golden Ticket’: Erika Kirk Fires Back at Claims She’s Neglecting Her Kids as Critics Accuse Her of Chasing Fame

Erika Kirk has been talking a lot about motherhood lately — but the internet says it’s not buying what she’s selling.

The widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk recently tried to address criticism about why she continues working while raising two young children. Kirk framed her situation as a combination of faith, responsibility, and circumstance. But instead of settling the debate, her comments opened the door for critics to dig deeper into other parts of her public story.

Erika Kirk’s comments about faith, motherhood, and work sparked backlash online, with critics questioning her credibility and even pointing to lingering questions about her background. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

That scrutiny quickly shifted toward her professional and personal credibility.

“I get this question: you know, you were a stay-at-home mom and all this stuff — like that’s what you should go back to doing, or something like that. A lot of people don’t realize that before I met Charlie, I had my own company — and I still do,” Erika Kirk said while explaining why she hasn’t stepped away from her career.

Erika Kirk on motherhood and leading Turning Point USA@MrsErikaKirk pic.twitter.com/zz8MGriwBE — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) March 4, 2026

She continued, “It was one of those things where I built it in a way that, when I got married and had children, it could run on its own. I didn’t have to do the day-to-day. I could check in, but I didn’t have to do the day-to-day.”

Kirk said the arrangement allowed her to maintain a family-centered life even while managing professional responsibilities.

“And that’s the beautiful thing. Young women here — if you do create a company or a business, if you’re an entrepreneur — build it in a way that it sustains itself so that when you do find your husband and you have children and family, that’s your main focus,” she wrote.

She also acknowledged that her current role was not something she expected, saying she stepped forward to provide for her children while honoring what she believes was her husband’s vision.

But the explanation didn’t stop critics from weighing in.

“Talks about motherhood, but never seen with her kids,” one commenter wrote.

Another person challenged the narrative more bluntly: “Erika .. why you always lying girl ? Making us look bad .. stop the script already, we’re not buying what you’re selling.”

Others suggested her current leadership role may have been something she wanted all along.

“Lies. You don’t need to be mega wealthy to raise your children well. You wanted this position all along, but Charlie was in the way,” one wrote.

Another user added, “She never wanted motherhood. She wanted power and fame. Charlie was her golden ticket.”

One commenter dismissed her emotional tone entirely, calling her a “Fake-teared, grifting fraud.”

The criticism has also been fueled by claims from inside Turning Point USA.

A recently fired employee, Aubrey Laitsch, who previously worked in the organization’s public relations operation, described internal frustrations and shifting leadership dynamics in a video posted online in February. Laitsch said she worked closely within the ecosystem of the organization and claimed the internal culture began to change over time, particularly after Charlie Kirk’s passing, when Erika stepped forward as the public face guiding the organization through its transition.

The scrutiny hasn’t stopped there.

Independent researcher Baron Coleman also sparked a separate controversy after examining Erika Kirk’s academic credentials.

🚨BOMBSHELL: Erika Kirk CAUGHT LYING About Her ASU Degree — No Summa Cum Laude, NO Double Major, Just a Regular BA in Political Science!😱



A major revelation uncovered by Baron Coleman has emerged regarding Erika Kirk's educational credentials, raising serious questions about… https://t.co/kZ4NEJnoZV pic.twitter.com/21F5y3Nydp — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) March 5, 2026

According to Coleman, Kirk has stated that she graduated from Arizona State University in 2012 with a double major in political science and international relations while earning summa cum laude honors.

But after reviewing Arizona State University’s official academic catalog for the 2011–2012 school year, Coleman said he discovered something unusual.

The catalog showed that the university did not offer an undergraduate degree in international relations or foreign affairs during that period. Coleman also located the university’s official Spring 2012 commencement program, which confirmed that Kirk — listed under her maiden name — did graduate with a bachelor’s degree in political science.

However, the same program did not list her among students receiving academic honors.

The findings raised additional questions online about why her LinkedIn profile and public biographies describe a double major and top academic honors.

Coleman summarized his conclusion bluntly, arguing that exaggerating academic credentials is the type of issue that can damage trust in leadership roles, particularly for someone connected to a major donor-supported organization.

Meanwhile, Kirk has continued posting messages centered on remembrance and faith, including a recent Instagram tribute reflecting on memories of her late husband during a trip to Washington, D.C.

But even that emotional post didn’t slow the conversation surrounding her.

Instead, the debate around Erika Kirk has evolved into something larger than criticism about motherhood. For many observers, the central question now isn’t whether she works or stays home — it’s whether the story she presents about herself holds up under scrutiny.