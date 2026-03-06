‘He Looks So Sad’: Brooklyn Beckham’s Wife Fuels the Fire With New Video as Victoria and David Beckham’s Desperate Gesture Raises Eyebrows

Victoria and David Beckham are battling what many consider a hard part of parenting amid their son’s estrangement following his 2022 wedding to Nicola.

Now imagine navigating those challenges with millions of eyes watching every moment, every misstep, and every attempt to reach out. As a few birthday messages for Brooklyn, meant as kind gestures, were viewed as manipulative tactics to control the narrative.

(Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage)t. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

‘Mom Is Jealous’: New Details About Victoria Beckham’s ‘Inappropriate’ Behavior Toward Son Brooklyn Add Up, Forcing His Brother to Choose Sides

This week, Victoria and her husband publicly acknowledged their eldest son’s 27th birthday on March 4 by posting two throwback images on Instagram Stories.

In one image, David showed a smiling Brooklyn standing between his parents in a swimming pool. The former professional soccer star captioned the image “27 Today,” adding a teary-eyed smiling emoji.

In a second image, a slightly older Brooklyn posed beside his father in a black-and-white photograph. David kept the message simple but warm, writing, “Happy Birthday Bust,” followed by a pink heart emoji and the words “Love you x,” while tagging Victoria in the post.

David Beckham publicly wished his son, Brooklyn Beckham, a happy 27th birthday, sharing nostalgic photos and a message of love on social media amid reports of a family rift. (Photo: @davidbeckham/Instagram)

Victoria reposted the same pool photograph David had shared and added a short but heartfelt caption: “Happy birthday Brooklyn, we love you so much,” finishing with a red heart emoji.

She later added a second image — a black-and-white photograph of herself holding Brooklyn as a toddler. Over the image, Victoria wrote, “Happy 27th birthday, Brooklyn. I love you so much,” followed by five red heart emojis. Victoria shared the same image last year to mark her son’s birthday.

Victoria Beckham shared a heartfelt birthday message for her son, Brooklyn Beckham, as he turned 27, posting nostalgic family photos and expressing her love despite their ongoing family tensions. (Photo: @victoriabeckham/Instagram)

One commenter wrote, “That’s their forever baby and first fruit. I pray everyone of them make it up.” Another optimistic person said, “Families do fall apart, but it doesn’t always mean the end! Sometimes they find their way back together hope they do too.”

Others took a softer approach, suggesting the family bond may still be intact beneath the tension. Meanwhile, some viewers questioned whether the moment should have been shared publicly at all, calling it “performative.”

One person wrote, “Instead of posting …if they posted they must reach out their son. Not everything is for the cameras.”

Another blamed Brooklyn’s wife, “See what you’ve done Nicola? Victoria is his mom, she was his first love, he loved her long before you came along and you can never ever change that. He’s their son and regardless of anything they love him. They just wanted to wish him Happy Birthday ffs.”

On the evening of March 5, Nicola shared two Instagram posts to show the scene of a birthday party she set up for Brooklyn and his friends, in addition to a pink donut display she bought with candles, calling him “the most special human and I love being your wife.”

“Is this not even more performative than what his parents did? Lol,” said one critic on her comments. Another focused on Brooklyn’s face as one person said, “You can tell in his eyes he’s not happy he looks sad.”

The birthday tributes arrive months after Brooklyn publicly addressed the strained relationship with his parents while defending his wife, actress Nicola Peltz Beckham.

In a series of Instagram Story posts earlier this year, he accused his parents of trying “endlessly to ruin” his relationship, claiming the friction began before the couple’s 2022 wedding.

Among his allegations were claims that his parents attempted to persuade him to sign away the rights to his name ahead of the ceremony. Brooklyn also described a moment during the reception when his mother joined him on the dance floor for a dance intended for his bride.

Brooklyn and Nicola began dating in 2019 before marrying three years later.

Cruz, Brooklyn’s brother, also chimed in, wishing his brother a happy birthday when TMZ caught up with him in London. When asked about repairing the relationship with Brooklyn and the family, Cruz said, “I hope so.”

David Beckham reflected on the challenges of raising children in the social media era during a previous appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” Without referencing the situation directly, he spoke to the complicated digital world young people inhabit today.

“But what I’ve found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons,” he explained. “I’ve tried to do the same with my children, to educate them. They make mistakes. Children are allowed to make mistakes. That’s how they learn. Sometimes you have to let them make those mistakes.”

For now, the Beckham parents’ birthday message stands as a quiet reminder that even in families facing tension, a parent’s instinct to show love — especially on a birthday — rarely fades.