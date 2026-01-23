‘Mom Is Jealous’: New Details About Victoria Beckham’s ‘Inappropriate’ Behavior Toward Son Brooklyn Add Up, Forcing His Brother to Choose Sides In Cryptic Post 

Following Brooklyn Beckham’s unexpected confession about his parents, David and Victoria Beckham , a former assistant has spoken out, and now a new voice has added context his the alleged disdain for Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz

DJ Fat Tony, one of the performers at Brooklyn’s nuptials to Nicola Peltz, claims he witnessed the “awkward” and “inappropriate” moment when Victoria Beckham stole the spotlight from her son’s new bride, one of the many accusations Brooklyn made detailing the alleged cruel behavior to his wife.

The Beckham family (L to R): Brooklyn, David, and Victoria Beckham; Smaller photo (L to R: Romeo James and Cruz. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

‘Guess We Finally Know’: David Beckham Breaks His Silence After His Son’s Explosive Accusations — as an Unexpected Voice Adds a Darker Twist

“’There was no slut-dropping, there was no PVC cat suits, no Spice Girl action. The word ‘inappropriate’, why I said it was inappropriate as well, because it was the timing,” said DJ Fat Tony, who gave his recollection of the first dance moment during his Jan. 23 appearance on ITV’s This Morning.”

Setting the scene, he says Marc Anthony was onstage when he suddenly called Brooklyn up to the mic.

“Brooklyn went onto the stage where the next bit it was, everyone’s expecting it to be Nicola to go up and do the first dance and then Mark Anthony asks the most beautifulest woman in the room to come to the stage.”

It was at this moment that the DJ recalled Anthony saying, “‘Victoria come to the stage.”

He continued, “She goes onto the stage and, of course, at that point, Brooklyn’s, like, suddenly, literally, devastated because he thought he was going to do his first dance with his wife. Then Nicola leaves the room, crying her eyes out. Brooklyn’s stuck there onstage and then they do this dance and Mark Anthony is like, ‘Go put your hands on your mother’s hips’ and it was a Latin thing. The whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room.”

Seemingly speaking in support of Brooklyn, DJ Fat Tony later said, “This is all about how Brooklyn feels. If he feels that it was inappropriate and awkward, it was inappropriate and awkward.”

When the hosts questioned why Brooklyn didn’t bring the statement directly to his parents, Fat Tony quickly replied, “He’s done all that.”

“He’s spoken to them. You know it got to the point for him where he can’t take this anymore and wanted to step back from it. And that was his way of doing closure. If the statement started with, I do not want to reconciliate with my parents, you know, that’s his decision.”

DJ Fat Tony’s recap of the wedding comes after Brooklyn shared details of his parents’ mistreatment towards him and his wife in attempts to “ruin [his] relationship since before [his] wedding.”

He cited moments that included his mother backing out of making his wife’s wedding dress at the last minute, pressure from his parents to sign over rights to his name, and remarks made the night before his wedding, suggesting his wife was “not blood” and “not family.”

On the Daily Mail fans reacted with to DJ Fat Tony’s statement, with one person writing, “Awful behaviour on VB’s part. How would she have felt of David’s first dance at their wedding was with husband mum?!”

Another commenter was harsher, saying, “Any mother worth her salt would make sure her Son enjoyed his special day with his new Wife and allowed the attention to be on them. What a horrible narcissistic thing to do!”

A third person wrote, “Where was baldy Beckham during the dance, on the phone to Rebecca?” referencing his alleged ex-lover Rebecca Loos, who claimed they had an affair for four months while she was his assistant in 2003.

Victoria has not responded to the accusations, but his father made a indirect statement about his children, Brooklyn, Romeo James Beckham, 23, Cruz David Beckham, 20, and 14-year-old Harper Seven Beckham, shortly after Brooklyn’s post.

On Tuesday, Jan. 20, he appeared on CNBC’s financial program “Squawk Box,” and acknowledged the good and bad and the power of social media.

“The bad, we’ve talked about, what kids can access these days and it can be dangerous. But what I’ve found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons.”

Then he added, “I’ve tried to do the same with my children, to educate them. They make mistakes. Children are allowed to make mistakes. That’s how they learn. So, that’s what I try to teach my kids. You have to sometimes let them make those mistakes.”

Brooklyn’s other siblings have been quiet thus far, until his brother Cruz broke the silence on Jan. 22. He shared a cryptic post featuring a photo of a Brazilian soda and added Victoria’s 2001 single “I’m Not Such an Innocent Girl” to it as background audio – seemingly showing loyalty to his mother.

Brooklyn’s social media tirade mentioned how his brothers have turned on him. He wrote, “Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last Summer.”

Brooklyn did not specify why his parents allegedly have such an issue with his wife.

Brooklyn started dating Petz in 2019 and got married in 2022. The “Bates Motel” actress is the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Heffner Peltz.

@victoriabeckham Happy birthday @Nicolaannepeltzbeckham… We love you so much!! Your love, kindness, talent and your ability to dance on sand in a major wedge!!😂 The best dance partner and loving daughter in law. We love you, have an amazing day!!!!! Xxxxxx ♬ original sound – Victoria Beckham

While Brooklyn’s post suggest that his wife has never been treated fairly by his family, social media videos and pictures suggest otherwise.

@magasrevista La complicidad entre Victoria Beckham y su nuera Nicola Peltz es evidente y así nos lo han hecho saber con este vídeo donde podemos verlas juntas bailando la famosa canción “Wannabe” de las Spice Girls. El momento lo vivieron justo después de la premiere de “Lola” , película que ha dirigido Nicola y en la que además será protagonista. Una celebración merecida, ya que Nicola lleva seis años preparando este film, así lo hizo saber ella misma en sus redes sociales. #NicolaPeltz #VictoriaBeckham #Spicegirls #Wannabe #music #viral #modaentiktok ♬ sonido original – Magas

From Victoria’s sweet birthday post dedicated to Nicola in 2024, calling her “the best dance partner and loving daughter-in-law,” to them dancing happily to Spice Girls days later, following the premiere of Peltz’s movie “Lola.”