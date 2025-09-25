‘Looks Stuck On’: David Beckham’s Latest Hair Reveal Has Fans Zooming In Months After Victoria Clowns His At-Home Haircut

Retired English soccer player David Beckham has the internet buzzing over his latest look.

Beckham, 50, who is known to switch up his look and hair, gave fans quite the scare with his “swollen” look earlier this year during a television appearance. That look sparked buzz among fans wondering if he was reinventing himself again—and he delivered in full at the Hugo Boss fashion show, where he traveled to Milan, Italy.

But it wasn’t Beckham’s outfit or his good looks that had fans stopping in their tracks.

David Beckham stepping out in Milan, Italy, had fans sharing their opinions on his look. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Inter Miami CF co-owner wore a dark-colored tailored blazer with matching trousers and a blue turtleneck to the Hugo Boss fashion show at Milan’s Palazzo del Senato on Sept. 25. He previously worked with the German brand to design a capsule collection dubbed Beckham-x-Boss.

While his attire fit the tone of the evening, some fans were more fixated on Beckham’s hair.

“Whatever is David doing now? His face looks like a sock puppet, and his ‘hair’ is gingery and looks stuck on,” a Daily Mail reader harshly expressed in the comment section.

The mean remarks continued, “Amongst the others on the front row with more normal, although probably not ‘unworked’ faces, he looks truly bizarre.”

“That’s his last hair transplant,” another commenter joked. A third person took issue with how Beckham was described in the article by replying, “Rugged?!?’ Surgically enhanced, more like.”

During his Milan trip, Beckham snapped a shirtless rooftop selfie to share with his 88 million Instagram followers. Over 170,000 accounts liked the image of the legendary footballer holding a teacup while standing with his back to a blue sky pierced by the sun.

The husband of Spice Girls group member Victoria Beckham (née Adams) shouted out Boss in the caption. The apparel company returned the favor by commenting, “Welcome to Milan.”

Victoria was also the last to publicly poke fun at her husband after a mishap with clippers left him with an accidental bald spot.

In July 2025, Beckham uploaded an Instagram video displaying the aftermath of the botched haircut. Victoria could be heard laughing in the clip after repeatedly asking her spouse, “What have you done? What have you done?”

She then doubled down on clowning her spouse on his page. She took to the comments to jokingly write, “What have u done?!? Your little face!!! [You] were devastated.”

Victoria Beckham shared a hilarious Instagram video of David Beckham accidentally shaving a bald spot on his head while attempting a DIY haircut. #DavidBeckham #VictoriaBeckham #DIYFail #HaircutGoneWrong #CoupleGoals #thecelebpost pic.twitter.com/NLAIYlTJo9 — The Celeb Post (@thecelebpost) July 20, 2025

Beckham and Victoria began dating in 1997. The two international superstars exchanged vows in July 1999 at the Luttrellstown Castle, located on the outskirts of Dublin, Ireland.

Victoria gave birth to their first son, Brooklyn, in March 1999. A second son, Romeo, arrived in September 2002. Their third son, Cruz, was born in February 2005. Their only daughter, Harper, was born in July 2011.

Amid building their family and global fame, Beckham also became known for constantly reinventing his personal style, particularly his ever-evolving hairstyles.

I dont think we'll ever get another one like David Beckham. I even forgave the cornrows. On a British man. And then he had the audacity to look even better with age. pic.twitter.com/V7jDJoO8d7 — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) March 6, 2025

His hair journey has become nearly as famous as his iconic sports career. His signature buzzcut dates back to the year 2000, following the time he spent rocking a more boy band-like longer mane.

He’s made headlines for rocking everything from a mohawk or ponytails to buzzcuts and bleached blonde hair, never afraid to experiment with his look.

Beckham’s decision to let his wife’s stylist give him cornrows while in South Africa in 2003 stirred controversy, with critics accusing him of cultural appropriation.

“I got to meet the great Nelson Mandela. And the picture that I’ve got of Nelson Mandela is me holding his hand with cornrows in my hair. That’s my only regret,” Beckham later admitted to The Sun in 2023.