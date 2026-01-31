‘Read the Room’: David Beckham’s Alleged Mistress Goes on Camera About Victoria’s Relationship With Brooklyn — and the Backlash Comes Fast

A woman from David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s past is speaking out about the family rift between their eldest child, Brooklyn Beckham, and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

Last week, Brooklyn made bombshell claims against his parents online, who he accused of attempting to “ruin [his] relationship” with Peltz even before their 2022 wedding.

Now his father’s alleged mistress, Rebecca Loos, is weighing in on the claims in a documentary, and the details are almost unbelievable.

“The Beckham Feud: Truth and Lies” drops this Sunday, and in an early clip obtained by The Daily Mail, Loos not only scolds Victoria for her rumored behavior at Brooklyn’s wedding but also touches on the brutal aftermath of her alleged relationship with David.

This wouldn’t be the first time Loos has opened up since Brooklyn defended his wife with a six-slide Instagram story.

When fans brought up the subject under her IG post, she responded back to them with comments like “the truth always comes out” and “So happy he is standing up for himself and speaking publicly finally!!!! I have felt so bad for his poor wife, knowing too well what they can be like!’

In a clip from the 90-minute documentary, Loos blasted Victoria and David for how they have behaved during Brooklyn’s first wedding dance.

Apparently, singer Marc Anthony called Brooklyn’s mother to the stage instead of his wife and she proceeded to dance on him “inappropriately.” He said, “I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

Loos account confirms DJ Fat Tony’s remarks on ITV’s “This Morning,” where as a guest and DJ at the wedding, he recalled Anthony asking “the most beautifulest woman in the room to come to the stage” and told Victoria to come up.

“I think any other mother would’ve read the room and understood this is awkward and probably said, ‘thank you for the compliment, but the most beautiful woman in the room is Nicola, Nicola, please take this dance,” Loos responded.

She offered another solution to the scenario that would have included David to step in.

She said, “Or at least if the mother had had a few too many glasses of wine and was unable to read the room, maybe the husband or the father would then have maybe stepped in and maybe grabbed Nicola, twirled her around and then swap partners to let her have the dance.”

In one part of Brooklyn’s statement, he claims his parents only care about image.

He said, “My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first.”

Loos backed that claim by recalling her own experience with the family when she accused David of infidelity.

She said, “Suddenly you’re part of a big PR war. In a very small way, this is of course validation for what I said and came forward and said 22 years ago. Brooklyn is basically confirming inauthentic relationships, value of promotion, endorsements above all else, and that it’s all focused on brand Beckham, and that that’s all that matters.”

Loos worked briefly as the former soccer player’s personal assistant in 2003. After her departure, she claimed in 2004 that she and David had a four-month affair while he was married to Victoria — an allegation he has long denied.

This time, the response online was unforgiving. One Daily Mail reader wrote, “I bet David is regretting he ever stepped outside his marriage LOL. Remember fellas your dirty little secret never stays quiet for long….

Another commenter widened the critique, siding with Brooklyn and Nicola and claiming, “The Beck brand is a highly curated and scripted facade. V and D should be ashamed of what they’ve done to their kids.”

Over on Page Six, the tone was just as brutal. One reader blasted Loos as hypocritical writing, “inappropriate?? This from a gal who screwed a married man??? Hilarious. Pot meet Kettle!!! Looking for an extended 15 minutes of fame, we see.”

“If I was Rebecca Loos, I’d keep a dignified silence. As being famous only for an affair/fling with a high-profile married man hardly covers her in roses,” noted someone else.

David vigorously denied Loos’ allegations. He gave a statement in 2004, describing it as another example of the many “ludicrous stories about my private life.” He said, “The simple truth is that I am very happily married. I have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change these facts.”

But the allegations never stopped. Shortly after, in the same year, model Sarah Marbeck and another woman named Celina Laurie came forward saying they too had trysts with David.

David denied those allegations as well.

Victoria herself remained quiet about the affair until 2007, in an interview with W magazine. “I’m not going to lie. It was a really tough time,” she expressed.

“David and I got through it together. No one said marriage was going to be easy. Yes, there have been bumps along the road. But the fact is we’ve come out of everything we’ve been through stronger and happier,” Victoria continued.

Despite the backlash and harsh commentary directed her way, Loos continued to stand by her claim that the affair with David did, in fact, happen.

Her insistence comes as the once-polished image of the Beckham family shows visible cracks, especially after Brooklyn’s recent remarks about tension involving his parents and his wife. What was long sold as a flawless, tightly managed family brand is now being reexamined in real time, with old allegations resurfacing just as the illusion of unity appears to be unraveling in public.