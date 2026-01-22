‘Guess We Finally Know’: David Beckham Breaks His Silence After His Son’s Explosive Accusations — as an Unexpected Voice Adds a Darker Twist

Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, unleashed the unknown on social media this week, confirming the long-rumored speculation that he and his family were not on good terms.

According to Brooklyn, the drama stems from his parents’ disapproval of his wife, Nicola Peltz. He made a series of shocking accusations against both parents that completely dismantled their perfect family image.

Now the family patriarch is breaking his silence following his son’s unsettling claims.

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 03: David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Netflix ‘Beckham’ UK Premiere at The Curzon Mayfair on October 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

During his Tuesday, Jan. 20, appearance on CNBC’s financial program “Squawk Box,” David spoke about the dangers of kids being on social media.

The former soccer player said, “I’ve always spoke about social media and the power of social media, for the good and for the bad. The bad, we’ve talked about, what kids can access these days and it can be dangerous. But what I’ve found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons.”

Speaking of his support for UNICEF he said, “It’s been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children, and I’ve tried to do the same.”

Without naming anyone specifically, Davie made a general mention of his kids Brooklyn, 26, Romeo James Beckham, 23, Cruz David Beckham, 20, and 14-year-old Harper Seven Beckham, all of whom he shares with Victoria.

He noted, “I’ve tried to do the same with my children, to educate them. They make mistakes. Children are allowed to make mistakes. That’s how they learn. So, that’s what I try to teach my kids. You have to sometimes let them make those mistakes.”

Many suspect that the “mistake” David was subtly referencing was his son Brooklyn airing the family business out on his Instagram Story the day before.

In six separate slides with a black screen and white lettering, the model and cook detailed several moments where his parents have tried “endlessly to ruin [his] relationship” with Nicola.

Brooklyn said he felt he had “no choice” but to address the “lies” in the media being presented as truth, explaining that his parents’ behavior aimed at destroying his relationship began before their April 2022 wedding.

Brooklyn claimed his fashion designer mother, Victoria, was set to design his wife’s dress, but pulled out at the last minute. He said his parents have been treating him differently for quite some time, even asking him to sign over the rights to his name, but his delay in doing so affected the pay day.

The night before his wedding, he alleged, family members told him Nicola was “not blood” and “not family.”

“I’ve received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders,” Brooklyn said. “Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately secured me out of nowhere this last summer.”

But the most shocking detail he shared was that Victoria “hijacked” his first dance with his wife.

He said Marc Anthony called him to the stage for a dance that was meant for his wife but his mom stepped in instead. “She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone,” Brooklyn recalled. “I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

He went on to explain that even his father refused to see them for a week when they traveled to London for his birthday, only agreeing if Nicola was not invited. Brooklyn alleged that the family refused to see him weeks later in Los Angeles and accused his mother of refusing to offer support during the wildfires last year.

Brooklyn alleged that his family prioritizes their brand and also dismissed speculation that he is being “controlled” by Nicola, whom he has honored with 70 tattoos. Instead, he claims the real manipulators and controllers are his parents.

Since tying the knot, he’s also changed his name to include Nicola’s last name and he now goes by Brooklyn Peltz Beckham.

Even with the lengthy statement, Brooklyn never specifies why his parents seem to dislike Nicola. Fans responded to the Beckham family drama when The Shade Room posted about it on Instagram.

One person defending his parents said, “He got a lot to learn. One day he will apologize to his parents for this foolishness.”

Another suspicious fan wrote, “Sounds like his wife wrote that honestly.”

On The Neighborhood Talk, Brooklyn did receive some support, with one person writing, “Parents need to learn boundaries. He’s an adult now. Respect his choices & let him live his life.”

Someone else typed, “I love how he’s standing 10 toes behind his wife!!!” Another said, “Oop guess we finally know.”

While the internet picks sides in the family drama, one source close to the Beckhams has already backed Brooklyn’s claims.

David’s former assistant, Rebecca Loos, responded to comments from fans who mentioned the incident under her recent post.

She told a fan, “So happy he is standing up for himself and speaking publicly finally!!!! I have felt so bad for his poor wife, knowing too well what they can be like!”

Loos worked with David Beckham for just a few months in 2003. Another person wrote her saying, “Fascinating admission from Brooklyn.”

She replied, “The truth always comes out,” before later disabling her comments.

Loos wasn’t just David’s assistant, she was also his alleged lover. Following the end of her contract, she did an interview in 2004 where she claimed the two had had a four-month affair while he was married to Victoria.

David and Victoria have been married since 1999 and dated for two years before that.

Since all of this has come to light neither Victoria nor her other children have come forward about Brooklyn’s claims.

Brooklyn stated that he has no desire to “reconcile” with his family.