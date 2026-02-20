‘Gordon Is Right’: Ramsay Puts Brooklyn Beckham on Blast Over Wedding Drama, Says David and Victoria Are Always Cleaning Up Their Son’s Mess

Gordon Ramsay has built a career on calling things exactly as he sees them, and this time the heat wasn’t coming from a stovetop.

The Michelin-starred chef, known for giving profound advice, stepped into the Beckham family fallout with a few carefully chosen words that quickly turned into a ripple across social media.

According to People, David and Victoria Beckham’s Brooklyn blocked several members of his immediate family on Instagram, including his father, his mother, and his younger brothers Romeo and Cruz, in Dec. 2025.

The tension reached a boiling point weeks earlier when Brooklyn blasted his parents in a lengthy statement, accusing David and Victoria of controlling family narratives for the public and interfering in his marriage.

After cutting several relatives off online, he appeared to make another quiet move — reportedly unfollowing Ramsay, a longtime family friend, for adding his voice to an already delicate moment.

Ramsay didn’t dodge the topic. “Brooklyn and I have messaged a little bit, our relationship is solid. I love him – his heart is incredible,” he told The Sun, attempting to steady speculation about their bond.

But he also made it clear where he stood regarding the controversy over Victoria’s alleged inappropriate dance with Brooklyn at his wedding.

“There was nothing salacious. There was nothing inappropriate. Everyone was having fun, having a dance,” Ramsay confirmed, dismissing Brooklyn’s claim that his mother’s behavior during the first dance went too far.

His broader advice drew the most attention. Acknowledging Brooklyn’s desire to carve his own path, Ramsay added, “He’s desperate to forge his own way, and I respect that from him. It’s such a good thing to do. But remember where you came from. And honestly, one day you’re not going to have your mum and dad, and you need to understand that. That penny will drop.”

The line landed like both encouragement and warning — affectionate, yet unmistakably aligned with David and Victoria. Still, Daily Mail readers had their own take.

One commenter wrote, “Gordon, remember the old adage, ‘People in glass houses, shouldn’t throw stones.’”

Another added, “Good of Brooklyn, Gordon should be more concerned about his in-law woes. Pot calling kettle black.” Many warned him, “Get your own house in order Ramsay,” before speaking on others.

“Ramsey never knows when to shut up , I’ll never buy another book & neither will my friends,” said another. In contrast, another said, “For once, Gordon is right. Brooklyn is showing his total lack of maturity.”

The commentary reflected a broader debate about loyalty, boundaries, and whether family friends should weigh in publicly at all.

The scrutiny feels layered because Ramsay’s own family has faced public friction.

Questions surrounding tension with his son-in-law, Adam Peaty’s family, made headlines when most of Peaty’s family did not attend his wedding to Ramsay’s daughter, Holly Ramsay, according to Y! News.

Gordon and Tana Ramsay are speaking out after a fallout with Adam Peaty’s family overshadowed Holly Ramsay’s wedding. Some of Peaty’s relatives reportedly skipped the ceremony following tensions over planning and guest arrangements. The Ramsays deny mistreating anyone, insist they went out of their way to be welcoming, and say the situation has been upsetting but they want to move forward.

Amid the swirl, Victoria sent a quiet but pointed message.

According to Daily Mail, she attended the launch of Ramsay’s Netflix docuseries Being Gordon Ramsay, appearing alongside him and Tana in a show of solidarity. The fashion designer’s presence, just days after Brooklyn’s social media shift, signaled that her friendship with the chef remains intact. For two families linked for nearly two decades, that public alignment carried weight.

Brooklyn, meanwhile, has been unwavering in his stance.

In his statement, he accused his parents of prioritizing image and endorsements over genuine connection and made clear he does not plan to reconcile anytime soon. He defended his marriage to Nicola Peltz and rejected claims that he is being controlled.

Ramsay’s parting words may ultimately define where he stands on this — a clear defense of David and Victoria.

In attempting to steady a fractured dynamic, Ramsay may have done something else entirely: drawn a subtle line between guidance and allegiance and also put the heat back on his own family issues.

Whether Brooklyn interprets that as love or as choosing sides could shape what happens next.