‘Spouses Come and Go: Brooklyn Beckham’s Wife Sends a Chilling Signal as the Beckham Family Rift Explodes — and Fans Warn He’ll ‘Regret His Decisions’

The Beckhams’ family feud continues after a new discovery about Nicola Peltz comes to light.

Despite being at the center of their dispute, Peltz hasn’t spoken out about the bombshell statement her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, made last week. He came to her defense in six lengthy Instagram posts, in which he accused his parents, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, of trying to “ruin [his] relationship” with Peltz since before their 2022 wedding.

Though Peltz has remained mum about the drama, a post she made just one day before Brooklyn’s hints that she knew the social media storm was coming. She shared a mirror selfie with a soft expression on Jan. 18, wearing a blue bikini top. At first glance, the picture seems harmless, but further investigation says otherwise.

Brooklyn Beckham’s wife, Nicola Peltz, seemingly sent shots to her in-laws David and Victoria Beckham one day before her husband’s explosive post. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Right along her rib cage, underneath her bikini top, she has a small tattoo written in Yiddish which translates to “Family First.” Her brother Will Peltz shares the same tattoo.

Although she had the tattoo before the drama, there were fans who thought her showing it off the day before Brooklyn’s past was a direct message to her in-laws.

Peltz, 31, could be referring to her own family, which includes her billionaire businessman father Nelson Peltz, her mother Claudia Heffner Peltz, and her seven siblings. Her family definitely appears to be important to her, as they are plastered all throughout her social media page — along with Brooklyn.

The two have been dating since 2019, and they tied the knot about three years later. Although their wedding should have been nothing less than magical, Brooklyn claims there were several moments where his parents attempted to sabotage their day.

He alleged that Victoria pulled out of making Nicola’s dress at the last minute, and that his parents were adamant about him signing over his name. When he didn’t that is when he noticed the change in them, he claims.

He said the night before his wedding family members came up to him saying Peltz was not blood. However, the most shocking accusation was that his mother “hijacked” the first dance at the wedding, which was supposed to be reserved for his wife.

Brooklyn detailed how Marc Anthony called his mother up on stage for the dance and he said, “She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

He also debunked theories that his wife controls him and instead suggested that his parents are the ones who inflict pressure on him.

“My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else,” he wrote. “Brand Beckham comes first.”

Brooklyn also made clear that he has no plans to reconcile with his family.

He blocked them on social media, including his brothers Romeo Beckham, 23, and Cruz, 20, around Christmastime. According to the Daily Mail, he has also asked that his parents only communicate with him through lawyers.

Since his explosive statement, Peltz has deleted all photos of the Beckhams besides her husband.