‘Giving That Boy That Look’: Pam Bondi Caught Blushing Over Alex Rodriguez Before Sharing Private Whisper That Has Viewers Reading Between the Lines

Retired baseball player Alex Rodriguez appeared to charm one of President Donald Trump’s top Cabinet members as they shared a private conversation caught on camera.

A-Rod has been labeled as a ladies man since his rise to the pinnacle of the sports world in the 1990s and 2000s. The former Yankees slugger’s list of exes features A-list stars like Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz.

According to some eagle-eyed people on the internet, the 50-year-old athlete-turned-entrepreneur still seems to attract women in his presence.

MLB legend Alex Rodriguez appeared to have Attorney General Pam Bondi smitten. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Manny Hernandez/Getty Images)

Rodriguez joined the 2025 Major League Soccer Cup champions Inter Miami for a celebration at the White House on March 6, even though he has no ties to the soccer club.

United States Attorney General Pam Bondi was also in attendance for the event held in the East Room. A-Rod was seen interacting with Bondi, 60, along with Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and other members of the Trump administration.

As Rodriguez spoke to the group of people surrounding him, Bondi seemed captivated by every word the World Series champion had to say. The exchange included Bondi introducing A-Rod to another guest before her eyes lit up as she leaned in to whisper something in the sportsman’s ear.

Bondi ended that brief exchange with one of her signature hairflips and a coy smile. Moments later, they continued their conversation with the Treasury secretary. While the dialogue was inaudible, Bondi and Rodriguez were constantly smiling throughout the chat.

Minnesota Timberwolves co-owner Alex Rodriguez is at the White House today and chatting with Pam Bondi, Scott Bessent, and other Trump officials pic.twitter.com/EUSCgr6nQq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2026

Bondi is reporteldy in a relationship, but her A-Rod moment had social media users questioning what was on her mind as she glared at the infamous Casanova.

“Pam seems attracted in a blushing kinda way,” one person on X pointed out. Another joked, “[I don’t know] Pam giving that boy that look. A-Rod will … if she keep playing, lol.”

However, a Threads poster had a different theory on what the right-wing attorney general may have whispered to the son of Dominican immigrants by writing, “Bondi: ‘Are you sure you were born in the US?’”

Rodriguez, a co-owner of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves franchise, rubbing elbows with Bondi and other Trump officials, especially in the wake of the separate killings of Minneapolis residents Renée Good and Alex Pretti in January at the hands of federal immigration agents, is not sitting well with many.

“Another MAGA sympathizer,” someone on Threads declared about Rodriguez. Another poster exclaimed, “I feel like this is really disrespectful to so many Minnesotans, given the atrocities this administration has inflicted in Minneapolis!”

Harsher comments were angry shots at Rodriguez’s famous ex-girlfriends, including one on X that read,” No wonder JLo dropped him!”

A-Rod dated singer and actress Jennifer Lopez in May 2017, making their red carpet debut as a couple at that year’s Met Gala. The pair eventually got engaged in 2019 before calling it quits two years later.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” JLo and A-Rod said in a joint statement to People.

After splitting with Lopez in 2021, Rodriguez moved on to fitness model Kathryne Padgett in the summer of 2022, but they separated that September. The subject of the “Alex vs ARod” documentary has most recently been romantically linked to fitness instructor Jaclyn Cordeiro.

Meanwhile, Bondi is currently on her third marriage. She was previously married to Garret Barnes from 1990 to 1992 and Scott Fitzgerald from 1996 to 2002. She was briefly engaged to Greg Henderson in 2012.

Bondi has been dating private equity firm executive John Wakefield since 2017.