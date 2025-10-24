‘Who Can Blame Alex?’: Jennifer Lopez Dodges Question About Alex Rodriguez’s Alleged Affair with Reality Star After Photos of the Woman Surface Online

Who can forget the wild rumors surrounding Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s broken engagement after whispers of infidelity took over reality television?

The topic came up during Lopez’s recent appearance on Andy Cohen’s “What What Happens Live.” While playing a game of “Plead the Fifth,” where Cohen asks his guests juicy questions and they are only allowed to pass on one, Lopez was asked about her breakup with Rodriguez, and, surprisingly, the mother of two chose to answer.

Jennifer Lopez responds to a rumor that a “Southern Charm” star is the reason behind her and Alex Rodriguez’s breakup. (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

‘You Can’t Keep It In Your Pants’: Jennifer Lopez’s Ex-Husband Drops Bombshell Allegations About Affairs and Control Behind the Scenes

“It came up at a ‘Southern Charm’ reunion a few years ago: That your ex A-Rod was DMing one of the cast members. And there was a lot of speculation in the press or on the show that somehow led to your breakup. Is there anything you can speak to about that?” Cohen said to Lopez.

👀 Jennifer Lopez was put in the hot seat when she appeared on the Wednesday, October 15, episode of Watch What Happens Live.



During the installment, host Andy Cohen confronted the superstar over old rumors that her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez was flirting with Madison LeCroy while… pic.twitter.com/r4sA75fWXr — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) October 16, 2025

“Southern Charm” is a reality TV show that navigates the love lives and drama surrounding a group of wealthy socialites in Charleston, South Carolina. Madison LeCroy is one of the stars of the show — and was rumored to be the cause of Lopez and Rodriguez’s breakup.

After letting out a deep sigh, Lopez took a pause and looked off as if she were searching for a response.

When it finally came to her, she answered but chose to go the safe route. “You know, I really have nothing to say about my personal life anymore. I feel like … I’m done with that.”

Before she could move on, the singer received an ovation from Cohen’s live audience, and in return she smiled and yelled back, “Yes! Support!”

Readers responded underneath the New York Post’s story about the interview with little to no remorse for the “If You Had My Love” singer.

One person said, “Who can blame Alex? Another wrote, “I mean, come on. Just look at her. She’s 10x hotter than JLo could ever be.”

A third added, “Nothing wrong with elevating your game but not when you’re married.”

The “Kiss of the Spider Woman” star and the former New York Yankees player began dating in 2017. They got engaged two years later but called it off in 2021 after postponing the wedding twice.

In April 2021, Lopez and Rodriguez released a joint statement, confirming, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so.”

But speculation that the true cause of the demise of their union was LeCroy had already begun brewing during season 7 of the Bravo series. The rumor that LeCroy was having an affair with a married former MLB player started on the show’s reunion in January 2021.

LeCroy’s cast mate Craig Conover accused her of stepping out on her then-boyfriend, Austen Kroll, while they were trying to work things out.

He said, “You were flying around the country sleeping with married men – ex-MLB players! That’s what you were doing during quarantine.”

Cohen, who hosted the reunion at the time, asked LeCroy to clarify if she had been directly messaging the unidentified former athlete.

She said, “He contacted me and, yes, we DM’d, but other than that, there was nothing. I’ve never physically seen him, touched him.”

After the reunion, online users investigated to find out what former baseball player LeCroy was speaking about. Fans eventually discovered that Rodriguez had liked a few of her photos on Instagram. He later removed his likes, but not before fans took screenshots.

Rumors about Lopez and Rodriguez’s split followed as early as March, before they released an official statement the next month.

In 2023, LeCroy went on Kroll’s podcast “Pillows and Beers” and admitted that Rodriguez was the one DMing her.

Kroll jumped in, adding, “He kept on FaceTiming you ad nauseam.” She claimed that Rodriguez would FaceTime her three to four times daily and allegedly got upset with LeCroy one time when she didn’t answer.

LeCroy added, “I told [Alex], I said, ‘If you’re looking for a side chick, which clearly he was, it wasn’t gonna be me. I’m wifey material.”

She maintains that she and Rodriguez never met in person, and Rodriguez’s rep denied the rumors.