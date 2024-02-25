Alex Rodriguez Tells Everybody to ‘Calm Down’ Amid Being Called ‘Reverse Sammy Sosa’ Over Drastically Darker Skin Debuted at a Timberwolves Game

Social media users are taking notice of retired baseball player Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez’s appearance at a recent NBA game. The former New York Yankees All-Star has an extreme tan that has prompted some to tease that he is the “Reverse Sammy Sosa,” referencing another baseball legend who made headlines for drastic changes to his complexion as well.

The 48-year-old was accompanied by his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro, 45, at the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Friday, Feb. 23.

Alex Rodriguez was in on the joke this past week (right) after appearing darker than usual to fans who are accustomed to his normal appearance, such as when he attended the 2019 Met Gala with Jennifer Lopez (left). (Photos: Karwai Tang/Getty Images, @arod/TikTok)

The two sat courtside next to sports analyst Stephan A. Smith, and footage from the evening showed Rodriguez with much darker skin than fans remember.

Someone said Alex Rodriguez got the reverse Sammy Sosa lmao https://t.co/iIfAyt2W17 — John (@iam_johnw) February 24, 2024

Instantly, the jokes began to fly on social media, with the former baseball star being referred to as “reverse Sammy Sosa” on several occasions.

Alex Rodriguez tanning tf out himself lmao “give me the reverse Sammy Sosa” lookin ass boy pic.twitter.com/lBLMxtG5hT — Šmoo†h ▼₲0†¥ (@thegodbas) February 24, 2024

“If you went back to 1995 and told someone that this is Alex Rodriguez and Sammy Sosa, then you would be thrown into a mental institution,” said one X user, showing a side-by-side comparison of what the former MLB stars look like today.

If you went back to 1995 and told someone that this is Alex Rodriguez and Sammy Sosa then you would be thrown into a mental institution. pic.twitter.com/6u5tDSSRw9 — Iggy Normus Jr. (@JrNormus) February 24, 2024

Users on the X platform also compared Rodriguez to Robert Downey Jr.’s Blackface-donning character, Kirk Lazarus, in the movie “Tropic Thunder.”

“Alex Rodriguez sitting courtside at the Timberwolves game,” one user tweeted alongside a photo of the “Tropic Thunder” star.

Alex Rodriguez sitting courtside at the Timberwolves game pic.twitter.com/iVu2LO9nXG — Ikeyo 🇳🇬 (@Ikeyo_) February 24, 2024

The jokes didn’t stop there.

“Regular vs Extra Spicy. Alex Rodriguez is wyling,” an X user wrote, resulting in another person adding, “JLo cooked his a—.”

JLo cooked his ass — Sirena Mars 💋 (@StuckOnMarss) February 24, 2024

Another person rounded up all of the jokes made about Rodriguez’s new look and confirmed: “The 3 most frequent A-Rod jokes so far… 1. Reverse Sosa 2. Ross in Friends 3. Downey Jr in Tropic Thunder.”

The 3 most frequent A-Rod jokes so far…

1. Reverse Sosa

2. Ross in Friends

3. Downey Jr in Tropic Thunder — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) February 24, 2024

The comparison between the two Dominican émigrés is unleveled. Rodriguez has a tan that will wear off in weeks. Sosa has used chemicals to alter his complexion and defended his use of bleaching cream in 2009.

“It’s a bleaching cream that I apply before going to bed and whitens my skin tone,” the former Chicago Cubs slugger said in 2009 to the “Primer Impacto” program at the Univision Spanish network, adding, “It’s a cream that I have, that I use to soften [my skin], but has bleached me some. I’m not a racist. I live my life happily.”

As for Rodriguez, he playfully explained that falling asleep in the sun was the reason for his drastic change in appearance.

“Alright, everybody, I know that I’m dark, but I am Dominican,” Rodriguez explained. “I went on vacation, and I fell asleep in the sun. So, everybody, calm down. Traquilito y suavecito, mi gente.”

Everybody calm down, it’s just a tan 🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/G2iETrtjNI — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 25, 2024

While Rodriguez’s tan garnered attention, he appeared to relish the game, especially considering his recent acquisition of a stake in the franchise alongside Marc Lore as part of their ownership group. Fans are optimistic, hoping that the new ownership will mark a turning point for the team, which has endured a series of setbacks, frequent coaching changes, the departure of talented players who found success elsewhere, and has not made it past the first round of the playoffs in 20 years.

However, this season brings renewed hope for the Timberwolves, boasting a formidable defense, a rising young superstar in Atlanta native Anthony Edwards, and is in first place in the Western Conference. It appears to be a promising era for this previously beleaguered franchise.

It also seems like he is hands-on working with other leadership to have a winning culture that he hopes will lead to a championship.