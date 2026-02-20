‘Dude … No One Needs to See That’: RFK Jr.’s Shirtlesss Gym Video Explodes and One Damning Photo Unleashes a Frenzy of Savage Zoom-Ins

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. can’t help but find himself in some of the most embarrassing moments of Trump’s administration. Between the Secretary of Health and Human Services spilling the beans on his boss’s unhinged habits in podcast interviews, or babbling about other habits most would never admit, ideas have floated around the White House.

While most would describe him as the least qualified person for his job, his activities off the clock are just as damning, and no one wants to see these visuals.

Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has grossed out the public with a new shoeless video and his toilet activities. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

‘First Truthful Thing He’s Ever Said’: RFK Jr. Spills Secret Trump Didn’t Want People to Know, Then Drops One-Liner That Might Cost Him His Job

Kennedy shared a new video on X featuring MAGA-loving musician Kid Rock, 55.

“I’ve teamed up with @KidRock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD,” Kennedy tweeted on Feb. 17. The “Rock Out Work Out” clip has amassed over 20 million views on the platform as of this writing.

The montage opens with RFK Jr. and Kid Rock standing next to each other in front of a stuffed bear. Kennedy wore dark jeans and a shirt he later ripped off, while the “Devil Without a Cause” vocalist donned a pair of above-the-knee shorts. Both men ended up shirtless and shoeless.

As Kid Rock’s “Bawitdaba” plays over the video, images of the HHS secretary and the CMT Music Award winner working out, drinking whole milk, and swimming flash on the screen. Kennedy can be seen taking an ice bath and jumping into a pool while still wearing his pants.

I’ve teamed up with @KidRock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD. pic.twitter.com/PkK8IfkPU4 — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) February 17, 2026

The federal government’s MAHA PSA massively backfired, as the presentation was mostly viewed online as ridiculous and cringy. Social media users had a field day making fun of Kennedy’s attempt to come off as über-masculine.

“We’ve officially jumped the shark with political content. Perhaps the pendulum will now start to swing back towards serious politics again,” wrote one X user in response to RFK Jr. and Kid Rock’s buddy-buddy moments in the gym.

Another commenter expressed, “Dude, you should put your shirt back on. No one needs to see that.” A third person added, “I dunno what I just watched, but Grandpa went in the tub again with his jeans on.”

Viewers who took a closer look said, “Kennedy looks like tree bark,” while another who agreed said, “His skin is awful! I expect big chunks of that dead skin just to crack off him.”

“Was this before or after the cocaine?” one person asked. California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s team had the same idea following Kennedy’s revelation in a February 2025 episode of Theo Von’s “This Past Weekend” podcast. Last week, Kennedy confidently stated, “I’m not scared of a germ. I used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats.”

The Newsome press office snapped a screenshot from the MAHA video, showing the jean-wearing Kennedy riding a stationary exercise bike while Kid Rock does push-ups on a bench behind him.

“Is this after toilet seat #2 or #3?” ready the sarcastic post on X, that sparking more comical tweets that had people calling the picture “nasty” and joking the room was consumed by “athlete’s foot and milk breath.”

“He keeps finding disgusting places to remove his shoe,” said another person, referring to another viral image of RFK Jr. with no shoes on a plane. “Bro this can’t be real omg lmaooooooooo,” said another.

He keeps finding disgusting places to remove his shoes pic.twitter.com/oqZTakEv0e — Angelcrusher (@Angelcrusher) February 18, 2026

Kennedy’s one-year tenure as the head of Health and Human Services has been marred by repeated contentious policy decisions, such as drastic changes to national vaccine recommendations.

Plus, the married father of six still faces constant scrutiny over a cheating scandal involving a female reporter and for his past personal connections to the late convicted trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Kid Rock has found himself as a public punching bag in recent weeks as well. His attempt to counterprogram Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime show by headlining Turning Point USA’s pre-taped “All-American Halftime Show” was seen as a failure. Additionally, his scheduled “Rock the Country” tour dates in South Carolina for July were canceled after multiple acts pulled out of the event.