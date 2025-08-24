‘Do You See That?’: Donald Trump’s Speech to D.C. Troops Takes an Awkward Turn After Fans Spot a Curious Mix-Up with Him and Pam Bondi’s Clothes

Intense criticism comes with being a celebrity. President Donald Trump is no stranger to being the actual critic. He often chastises his opponents for their looks or their intelligence, and sometimes he gets a taste of his own medicine in return.

His allies are not exempt from that blowback.

United States Attorney General Pam Bondi became the butt of the joke with Trump on Thursday, Aug. 21. She accompanied Trump to speak with the National Guard forces in the U.S. Park Police facility in Washington, D.C. Bondi, as well as Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro, were there to support Trump as he addressed his federalizing police in the nation’s capital in what he’s calling a response to a crime emergency. Despite her being just a bystander, a zoomed-in shot of her that spread online led to social media users ridiculing her outfit.

Pam Bondi’s slammed over wearing wide-legged pants that fans joke must be Trump’s. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Bondi wore a black outfit consisting of a blazer, a shirt and wide-legged pants. The pants stole the attention as viewers deemed them incompatible with the rest of the outfit because of their loose fit. The pants were so large that they touched the ground.



The Instagram account Mighty Dems shared the photo on its page, where they asked, “What is Pam Bondi wearing? Also Trump looks horrible,” in the caption. Many chimed in with their reactions to the image in the comments. “Do you see that? Looks like she’s wearing stilts.”

“Looks like they swapped pants,” said one, referring to the more fitted slacks that Trump was wearing.

Another person observing their looks said, “Her pants are too long, his too short.”

Someone else said, “Bondi suit has swallowed her!!!”

A fourth typed, “She got dressed in a hurry and accidentally put on Trump’s pants.”

She hasn’t been the only one on Trump’s team to be picked apart over their attire.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had fans debating back in July whether her black and white mini dress was too short or inappropriate for work. Some said the 28-year-old’s outfit was one fit for an adolescent.

Though Bondi’s fashion choices were part of the focus for that event, reports said Trump handed out pizzas and hamburgers to the assembled National Guard, Park Police, and various other federal law enforcement agencies to thank them for a successful start to his intervention in the capital’s policing.

He said, “Well I just want to thank everybody very much for being here. I wanted to do this. We’ve had some incredible results and results have come out and it’s like a different place. It’s like a different city, it’s the capital. It’s going to be the best in the world.”

Sharing more about his plans to give D.C. a makeover, he said, “We’re going to do what you’re doing with law enforcement, and very importantly, also we’re going to physically do it. We’re going back to Congress for some money and we’re going to redo a lot of the pavement, a lot of the medians.”

“The graffiti’s all coming off, real fast. It’s going to come down real fast.”

Two thousand National Guard troops have been deployed to the country’s capital so far alongside personnel from other federal law enforcement agencies. Trump is now threatening to send thousands of other National Guardsmen to other big cities run by Democratic mayors.