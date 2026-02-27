‘Tiger Looks Mildly Annoyed’: Tiger Woods’ Steamy PDA Shoot with Vanessa Trump Takes an Icy Turn Once Fans Zoom In

Tiger Woods knows how to hold a trophy, a driver, and a room. He can even keep a straight face while women gush over him under the full glare of the public eye, despite his past scandals around infidelity.

The 15-time major champion has been rather quiet making his rounds since going public with Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. The pair had been divorced for nearly a decade, but it wasn’t until Vanessa went public with Woods in March 2025 that fans began pointing out all the red flags.

Tiger Woods’ PDA with Vanessa Trump went viral after fans zoomed in on his expression, sparking debate about their romance. (Photo credit: Instagram / @tigerwoods )

‘Put Some Black In Their Bloodline’: Tiger Woods’ Romance with Vanessa Trump Has Fans Saying He’s Mixing Things Up in the Family Tree

Tiger and Vanessa began dating in late 2024 but waited to go public. They have since been spotted at each other’s events and live together with Vanessa and Donald Jr.’s five kids, sharing a roof with Woods’ two kids.

His foundation recently hosted the 2026 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, where he was accompanied by his lady of nearly two years and her daughter, Kai Trump. For eagle-eyed fans still adjusting to the pairing, every smile, shoulder rub, and blink has become fair game.

Cameras followed as the golfer posed for photos with the former model, who has become a steady presence at Woods’ side over the past year.

Vanessa joined his solo shoot as she wrapped her arms around him, when they posed near a statue of golf icon Ben Hogan.

Woods held her waist and flashed a manic smile that looked like he was ready for it to be over. His partner is seen leaning her head onto his shoulder, tapping him lightly, then at one point fully encircling him with both arms.

The video clip circulating online gave the world got to peek into their relationship in a new way. This got kicked up a notch when Vanessa waved for Kai to join them.

Photographers snapped away. Woods maintained his stance, shoulders squared, as the trio smiled for the cameras. Yet the internet’s ability to freeze-frame a half-second change in expression transformed a sweet PDA moment into a debate over body language.

The scene itself was otherwise standard celebrity fare, but some social media users thought they saw something forced in his expression.

“He looks so ‘happy,’” one person sarcastically wrote, with the quotation marks doing most of the talking.

Another chimed in, “Tiger looks rough!!! Hangin’ in the Trump crowd can’t be easy.”

A third, who noticed he “looks so uncomfortable,” zoomed in and concluded, “Tiger looks mildly annoyed.”

Another viewer joked, “Tigers not allowed to touch Kai lol,” reading into the interaction between the girls and how rigid he got once she entered the frame.

The commentary kept rolling, some taking aim at Vanessa and other women at Tiger’s checkered history with young, white, and blonde women.

“The golf equivalent when Kanye was in the Kardashian family,” one user quipped.

Tiger Woods et Elin Nordegren , Tiger Woods et Lindsey Vonn , Tiger Woods et Vanessa Trump. Que remarquez vous ? ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/SK2G5gQvdq — Sir Sean Sitges (@SitgesFranck) March 24, 2025

The scrutiny arrives as Woods continues to make headlines beyond his personal life.

During the same weekend, according to the New York Post, he addressed a possible return to the Masters in April, saying on the broadcast that “there is” a chance he could compete. The update follows surgery last March for a ruptured left Achilles, adding another layer of anticipation around his comeback.

Off the course, the relationship has only grown more visible.

Woods and Vanessa have been dating for over two years after meeting through their children, who attend the same school. Together, they blend a household of seven kids from prior relationships.

That family dynamic was on display in Palm Beach on Jan. 14 at Woods’ 50th birthday celebration at The Breakers.

Guests were asked to wear a touch of red — a nod to his signature final-round color and Sun Day Red brand — while he opted for a black tuxedo. Vanessa chose a black satin gown with a lace-up back and red pumps, while Kai coordinated in a bright red satin dress and black heels, sporting a cast after recent wrist surgery. Kai later posted about visiting one of TGR’s Learning Labs, praising the foundation’s education initiatives and encouraging donations.

Not everyone in Woods’ orbit is reportedly thrilled, with reports suggesting his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, still has reservations. She and Woods share two children, 18-year-old daughter Sam and 16-year-old son Charlie, and often reunite when attending the kids’ school and sports activities.

Though she tends to stay out of the public eye, Woods and Vanessa seem completely unfazed by media scrutiny.

Last March, he shared photos of the couple and wrote, “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time, we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

Since then, speculation about the two secretly eloping, hosting a big wedding in the White House ballroom once it’s complete, and Woods’ willingly attaching himself to Trump’s family, has many wondering about Wood’s moves.

Whether mildly annoyed or simply mid-blink, he once again finds himself studied frame by frame — but now for his swing.