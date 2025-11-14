‘Lost Some Respect for Tiger’: Tiger Woods’ Hidden Ties to Trump’s World After Romance with Don Jr.’s Ex Has Critics Raising Eyebrows

Tiger Woods‘ name has suddenly been attached to the renovation of a golf course, but what’s drawing attention isn’t the project itself, it’s the person guiding him into it.

The 49-year-old golfer is reportedly working with a longtime confidante of Donald Trump, a link officials haven’t explained and fans can’t quite trace. The project centers on a historic course created for Black residents in D.C., but the decision-making behind Woods’ selection or who pushed his name forward has yet to be revealed.

The family ties between Donald Trump and golf legend Tiger Woods got complicated when the professional athlete started dating the president’s former daughter-in-law. (Photos by (REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk UNITED STATES SPORT GOLF); Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

‘Put Some Black In Their Bloodline’: Tiger Woods’ Romance with Vanessa Trump Has Fans Saying He’s Mixing Things Up in the Family Tree

Woods, 49, was reportedly tapped to help overhaul the D.C.’s historic Langston Golf Course — presently owned by the National Park Service.

Ed Russo, who serves as the chairman of Trump’s White House Environmental Advisory Task Force, spoke to Front Office Sports about the pending golf project.

“I’m responsible for redesigning it and making it better than it ever was,” Russo stated. “And I’m proud to say that Tiger Woods has agreed to help me do that.”

Neither Woods or his reps have confirmed his involvement in the Langston project with the author of the 2016 book titled “Donald J. Trump: An Environmental Hero.”

However, there were still mixed reactions to the news that Woods is supposedly taking part in renovating one of only three public Washington golf courses run by the National Links Trust nonprofit organization.

“I appreciate the effort NLT has put into getting the course into better shape, but I am not encouraged by this,” a Reddit user expressed on the social media forum.

The person resumed, “The most important part of Langston is that it is one of the few public golf courses you can go to really experience the cross section of people public golf can put together. I don’t have a ton of faith that the people quoted in this article are going to value that.”

But not everyone was as accepting of Tiger’s alleged new ties to the Trump family after his own scandals over the years.

One said, “After all of the Tiger cheating scandals, I lost some respect for Tiger. Now that he is working in conjunction with Trump, he is now officially in the ‘scum bag’ column. Seems that Trump draws in those who are like him — cheaters.”

Another said, “Birds of a feather flock together.”

The president owns numerous golf courses around the world, including Trump International in Scotland, Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey, and Trump National Golf Club in Washington.

At the moment, Trump is not directly involved in National Links Trust revamping Langston, which was built in 1939 on the west bank of Washington’s Anacostia River.

Woods has been a longtime supporter of Trump, and the World Golf Hall of Fame inductee could become officially related to the commander in chief’s grandchildren in the future.

In March 2025, Woods let the world know that he is dating Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr. Rumors about Tiger and Vanessa’s budding romance had been swirling for weeks.

Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts. pic.twitter.com/ETONf1pUmI — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 23, 2025

“Love is in the air, and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time, we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts,” Woods tweeted along with two photos of the pair embracing.

Vanessa, 47, had five children with Don. Jr, 47, before the ex-couple settled their divorce in 2018 following 13 years of marriage. They now co-parent Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe.

“When her youngest child, Chloe, turned 10, that’s when she opened her heart to find someone new. But she had this rule: If even one of the kids objected, she wouldn’t be with anyone,” an anonymous source claimed about Vanessa’s fling with the golf GOAT.

Woods has two children — Sam and Charlie — with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren. He was married to Nordegren, 45, from 2004 to 2010. Tiger’s highly publicized cheating scandal rocked their union in 2009.

The Medal of Freedom recipient’s latest love interest has sparked concern among fans who worry that he is getting too involved with the Trump family, which has built a polarizing reputation in business, politics, and social circles.