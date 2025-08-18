‘MAGA…Would Lose Their Minds’: Tiger Woods Under Fire Amid Reports He Wants Trump’s OK to Marry Donald Jr.’s Ex at the White House

Scandal, heartbreak, and headlines are only bringing Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump closer to saying “I do.” The PGA Tour legend is rumored to be “deep in love” with Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife.

The high-profile duo first sparked speculation of a new romance in 2024.

The elite golfer and mother of five confirmed their relationship this past March, when he posted, “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side,” along with photos of them canoodling on Instagram.

Donald Trump’s approval of Tiger Woods dating his former daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump, reportedly fast-tracked couple’s rumored White House wedding plans. Photos: Getty Imgaes; Tigerwoods/Instagram.

New reports suggest that newfound bliss has since escalated to hopes of getting married. “They’re not playing around,” and they have “somehow found peace in each other,” a RadarOnline unnamed source alleged.

Woods and the former first daughter-in-law are purportedly considering a venue rich with controversy and historical significance — the White House. “The symbolism is powerful… A Trump returning to the White House… but this time, for love,” said another of the tabloid’s supposed insiders. Nineteen weddings dating back to 1812 have been held at the president’s official residence.

The couple has seemingly received Donald Trump’s approval of their relationship. The elected official called the athlete a “fantastic guy” and shared that Woods informed him of the relationship before it was publicized.

“I love Tiger, and I love Vanessa. … I’m very happy for both. I just let ’em both be happy,” said Donald. Woods’ marriage to first wife Elin Nordegren collapsed following his 2009 cheating scandal. The parents of two finalized their divorce in 2010.

Vanessa and Don Jr. were married for 12 years when she filed for divorce in 2018. The dissolution of the marriage was finalized in February 2019. Although the president may be in favor of them dating, the public remains skeptical.

Amid the speculation of pending wedding plans, a commenter remarked underneath a Yahoo! repost of The Blast’s article about the possible nuptials, “I think the MAGA movement would lose their minds if a black man married a white woman in the White House.”

Wait, what?! #Tiger Woods just made it official with Vanessa #Trump! And guess who’s been teeing off with Donald for years? Power move or true love? pic.twitter.com/5mU0Kc9Khi — Cultura Colectiva+ (@ccplus) June 4, 2025

A second individual asked, “Isn’t it creepy that he wants trump’s blessing to mary Trump Jr’s ex wife? Tiger is really just a sell out anymore.” A third disappointed fan of Woods wrote, “This whole thing seems just a bit off.”

Others suspect that a possible ceremony may have been one of the catalysts behind plans to construct a ballroom off the East Wing of the White House. One person typed, “Welp, that explains why we need a $200 million ballroom all of a sudden.”

Woods and Vanessa’s relationship has seemingly been fast-paced from the start. In May, it was reported that his new lady moved into his $40 million mansion. It was then then insiders began to speculate that a wedding was soon to follow.