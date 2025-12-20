‘Someone Is Sucking Up to Trump’: Kai Trump’s Back-to-Back Golf Invites After a Disastrous LPGA Debut Leave Fans Wondering If Grandpa Got Involved

Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, is months out from finishing high school, and she is already lining up big payout appearances and golf tournaments.

The University of Miami commit has reportedly shown interest in teeing off at the, further building her golf résumé despite bombing her LGPA debut.

But Kai’s role as a special contributor and guest commentator for the inaugural Optum Golf Channel Games—led by pros Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy—has many wondering whether the opportunity came purely from her swing or a boost from her grandfather’s influence.

Kai Trump, 18-year-old golfer and granddaughter of President Donald Trump, is furthering her golf career by surrounding herself with experts and pro golfers. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Barstools co-founder Dave Portnoy announced that the 18-year-old and WNBA player Caitlin Clark are early sign-ons for the 2026 Barstool Sports Internet Invitational. The multi-episode competition hosted its inaugural tournament last month —including retired NBA standout J.R. Smith—all competing for a $1.7 million prize pool.

Still, speculation continues online that Kai benefits from family influence, with critics pointing to her famous last name and massive social media reach—more than three million followers across Instagram and YouTube—as fueling negative “nepo baby” chatter.

“I just stay away from it,” Kai told her aunt on “My View with Lara Trump” one day on the green. “It doesn’t really affect me because I know who I am. It doesn’t really matter, to be honest. People say whatever they want to say at the end of the day. I know what’s true and I know the type of person I am. It doesn’t really matter.”

News of the teenager securing a potentially lucrative opportunity to play golf has done little to sway skeptics. According to one critic, “She DEFINITELY didn’t get that invitation based on her golf skills. SOMEONE is sucking up to Trump.” Portnoy has been openly supportive of Trump’s political aspirations since his first term as president.

I had an amazing time filming with my Grandpa to kick off my new series called 1 on 1 with Kai. In the video, everyone gets to see the bond we have, especially on the golf course. This is my favorite video I have filmed so far and holds a lot of meaning to me. I hope you enjoy… pic.twitter.com/kWQBLVvnjj — Kai Trump (@kaitrump) October 11, 2025

Someone else remarked, “That spot should go to somebody that deserves it. The trump family does nothing for anybody outside the family.” A third person commented, “Looks like she’s a DEI golfer.”

The high school athlete made her LPGA debut during The Annika tournament. Kai received a sponsor exemption from the organization despite being ranked No. 461 by the American Junior Golf Association. Despite finishing last in the 108-player field, she told the media she was “nervous” going against the best players in the world but thought she hit “a lot of great shots.”

🚨🌐💰JUST IN: Dave Portnoy says Caitlin Clark and Kai Trump have said yes to participating in next year’s Internet Invitational. There’s word the prize pool could potentially hit $10 Million 😲



pic.twitter.com/jZKiqUMgtH — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) November 20, 2025

“The first day, I’ve never been more nervous in my entire life. That was like the [Republican National Convention] times 30,” Kai told her aunt. “It was very nerve-racking. For the nerves, I played well the first day. Then, the second day, I kinda went out there and was like, ‘OK, no more nerves.’ The nerves weren’t as bad and I did really well.”

Her participation in the tournament was dogged by criticism. “Proof that although privilege may have gotten her an invite, it doesn’t mean she should have gone. Bad optics for the LPGA to boot,” read one reaction to her performance.

Another critic snarked, “And THIS was the result with unfettered access to BOTH Tiger AND Mar-a-Lago??? YIKES!” Kai’s parents are Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump.

Her mother has been publicly dating golfing legend Tiger Woods since March. Kai revealed that Woods and her grandfather both advised her to just have fun and not let her nerves get the best of her as she headed into the LPGA competition.

The soon-to-be-college freshman can clear a pathway to becoming a professional golfer by renouncing her amateur status and qualifying for the LPGA through tour school. Kai played in The Annika as an amateur and will join the Miami Hurricanes golf team next year. Her presumed participation in the Internet Invitational would not have any bearing on her amateur status.