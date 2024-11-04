‘Silver Spoon Beef’: T.I.’s Son King Harris Sparks Beef With Michael Irvin’s Son In a Battle of Who’s the Biggest Fake Gangster 

T.I.’s son, King Harris, did not take it kindly when Tut Tarantino, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin mentioned his name in an interview. The two seem to be at odds regarding which rapper is really about the life they rap about.

Tarantino, whose real name is Elijah Irvin, sat down with the Dallas-based podcast ”RealLyfe Street Starz” in an episode posted on Nov. 2 to speak about his relationship with his dad, his music, and his feelings regarding being called out for his “fake” gangsta persona.

King Harris, son of rapper T.I., calls out Michael Irvin’s son, Tut Trantino, over viral interview. (Photos by Prince Williams/WireImage; @_hey_u/Instagram)

In October 2023, the rapper was dragged on social media after his father blasted him on an episode of Fox Sports 1’s talk show “Undisputed.” During the show, the former Dallas Cowboy responded to a provoking tweet from fellow Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, directed toward NBA player Ja Morant.

Irvin revealed that he was not a fan of the façade his son put out through his music.

“You grew up in a gated community your whole life. But he’s rapping my life because romanticize and fantasize about that old ‘thug life,’ ‘ghetto life’ and all that stuff. When we used to work to get away from it, we’ve now gotten to a place somehow we’re running back towards it.”

As the “RealLyfe Street Starz” host wrapped up the podcast, he asked the rapper whether he was authentically living his “purpose.” Tarantino assured him that he was definitely walking in his purpose, but his explanation sent a stray Harris’ sway.

“I’ve been doing it since before my social makeup was made, you know what I’m saying?” Tarantino said.

He continued, “I’m not slow, like come on now. I know it’s hard for people to understand, but bro, I’m not playing no gimmick, bro. I’m not T.I.’s son, bro. If I was, I’d be on the internet all day.”

While the podcast host didn’t react to the loaded response, Harris threw a flag on the play and called out the football player’s son with his rebuttal.

Michael Irvin’s son responds to his father exposing that he came from a rich family while he's trying to be a street rapper. 👀 pic.twitter.com/j2sID3xp5M — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) November 2, 2024

The 20-year-old went live on Instagram asking his fans why “random n—as can’t keep his name out of their mouths.”

The soon-to-be father advised Tarantino to “catch a football or put on some shoulder pads or a helmet” because feuding with him “was not safe.”

“No one knows you. This little snippet that went viral only went viral because you said my f—kin name,” taunted Harris.

“Michael Irvin get your f—g son. Don’t speak on me n—a, I’m a whole different ballgame,” he continued. King said the only reason the clip when viral is because it was posted by another guy who apparently “don’t like him.”

He admitted that before the low blow he agreed with what Tarantino said in his interview, but it took a left.

King then took a jab at Tarantino’s jewelry, claiming that what he “had on his neck” was way bigger than anything rapper had ever seen. He added that he took care of himself and his livelihood, suggesting Tarantino was still being taken care of by his dad.

LeakersTV shared a post showing the interaction between the two, and fans shared their feelings about the two and their personalities.

One comment said, “The motion u have is your dad’s motion..he swear he soooo hard and he’s soooo not! Why do they want to be gangstas and from out the hood? Don’t make any sense…both of them were fed with a silver spoon…but they want to be soooo gangsta.”

Another chimed in with, “These spoiled kids.”

And one person who noticed an Instagram Live hates to see Harris coming said, “I knew King was bout to pop out soon as dude spoke on him…. lmfaoooooooo.”

Both sons are no strangers to being publicly criticized by their famous fathers for what they deem the younger men’s inauthentic personas.

An old clip from November 2023 went viral, showing Harris engaged in a public altercation with his legendary rapper father.

The two were captured in a heated argument that escalated into a scuffle, with T.I. being heard saying, “You know I stand on business. Boy, you can’t nothing with me. Ain’t s**t you can do with me” while putting King in a headlock.

During an interview with Willie D, the Atlanta emceee spoke about the situation he called “just a Harris Family counseling session.”

“I think he be thinkin’ that I think he soft, you know what I’m sayin’. And he tryin’ to show me he can protect himself,” said T.I. “That he’s a man of a certain stature that I have inspired him to be by being myself.”