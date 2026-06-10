‘This is Wrong’: T.I. and Tiny Refuse to Fold After Judge Cut OMG Girlz’ $53M Award to $1 — Their Lawyer Says the Real Message Should Worry Creators

T.I. and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, are headed back to court to recover millions in their intellectual property case.

The hip-hop couple is fighting MGA Entertainment, a children’s doll and toy manufacturer, in a fourth legal battle.

They want to restore the $53.6 million that a judge removed from their original $71 million award in September 2024.

The duo secured a victory in a years-long battle accusing MGA of copying the likeness of the OMG Girlz, a girl group, to design the company’s hugely successful LOL Surprise! O.M.G. fashion dolls.

T.I. and Tiny’s attorney says the couple won’t give up until the end.

Tiny and T.I.’s lawyer says his clients are ready for the fourth battle in the case between OMG Girlz and a toy company. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Prince Williams/WireImage)

Tiny founded the three-member group starring her daughter, Zonnique Pullins, in 2009.

The singer argued that MGA misappropriated the young ladies’ aesthetic and image. A California jury found that several dolls infringed the OMG Girlz trade dress, name, image, and likeness.

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The jury awarded the group $17.8 million in compensatory damages and $53.6 million in punitive damages.

But in July, U.S. District Judge James V. Selna slashed the punitive award to just $1, calling the original $53.6 million figure “unsupported” and “excessive.”

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🔗: https://t.co/D6HFJxGRBh pic.twitter.com/vwlciYr1Cp — Block Topickz (@BlockTopickz) May 27, 2023

T.I. and Tiny had two options: accept the $1 punitive award or seek retrial.

During a June 8 court appearance, MGA’s lawyer argued the doll line’s use of “OMG” was benign. Mark Finkelstein said they should not be considered in the retrial.

“How can a generic term for which there can be no liability in a trademark context now be a basis for punitive damages?” asked Finkelstein.

He argued, “And there is no evidence that OMG was selected based on the OMG Girlz.”

The couple’s lawyer, John Keville, told Atlanta Black Star that his clients “disagree that the punitive damages evidence was insufficient.”

“T.I. and Tiny believed the prior 2024 jury got it right. It is unfortunate to have to take up court, juror, and personal resources to prove yet again the willful and malicious nature of MGA’s misconduct, but T.I. and Tiny continue to have faith in the jury system.”

Selna wrote, “There was no reliable evidence that MGA had any knowledge of the group’s trade dress or desire to use their likeness to create the infringing dolls.”

He later rebuffed the claim, stating that “distinctive elements such as hairstyle, wardrobe, and music themes” could cause consumer confusion.

His ruling will weigh whether or not MGA acted in “malice, oppression, or fraud” by using the acronym.

The judge is also considering MGA’s request to prevent T.I. and Tiny’s lawyers from introducing evidence of other allegations of copying.

One example involves singer Victoria Monét, who publicly accused MGA of using her music videos as inspiration for Bratz promo.

T.I. and Tiny’s legal team argued Monday that the claims reveal a pattern of similar conduct.

A fan reads, “I think that’s judicial overreach. The jury should have received instructions before deliberations that they can award up to x amount. To decrease a part of the jury verdict to $1 is outrageous, at that point its no longer a case decided by the jury but by the judge.”

Another individual proposed that T.I. and Tiny should consider minimizing their losses. They commented, “Take the 18 mil and call it a day. Going back to trial, you may get nothing!”

Still, many champions say the legal system has treated T.I., Tiny, and the Harris family unfairly.

“Wow this is wrong! However, I wouldn’t retrial…I’d take the $18 million and go on!” said one person.

Another insisted, “Corporations, Big Entertainment industries has been taking black artists and black inventors creative creations for years and for years it is nothing we can do about it. Now this judge just showed how they are still able to do it. We create it they take it. This is nothing new.”

Keville later explained that this new trial will focus on protecting his clients’ “creative rights against companies as large as MGA.”

He believes most creators wouldn’t have the resources to defend their name and likeness.

“This new trial will be focused exclusively on MGA’s willful misconduct and punitive damages—hopefully in the same amount or more,” Keville told ABS.

T.I. and Tiny’s ongoing case dates back to 2020. A courtroom battle in 2023 ended in mistrials, and the second cleared MGA of any wrongdoing.

They successfully appealed the verdict to the Supreme Court, leading to the third trial in which they won their case.

The couple will begin their fourth trial on June 23. Both artists plan to testify before the jury during the expected three-day proceedings.