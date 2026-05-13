‘Dog Was Licking the Table’: Gordon Ramsay Under Fire After Mom Says Staff Allowed Dogs to ‘Poop and Pee’ In Restaurant — His Deleted Reply Backfires

Gordon Ramsay and a disappointed restaurant patron have different ideas of inclusive dining, and his petty reaction is fueling unrelenting backlash across social media.

The British chef’s Instagram tagline states that he is “just busy creating memories one dish at a time,” and lifestyle influencer Gizelle Cade can attest to at least the first claim after having an unforgettable time inside of his Street Pizza eatery in London.

Chef Gordon Ramsay under fire after viral influencer exposes fury nightmare experience after dining at his restaurant. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Cade had an appetite for the “pizza without rules” vibes until a customer took the pet-friendly atmosphere too far. “Never come eat here,” Cade warned her TikTok followers in a video with more than 15 million views. ABS reached out to Cade but did not hear back before publication.

She was out to dinner with her husband and their newborn child when she noticed a woman allowing her dachshund to use the bathroom on a disposable potty training pad. Ramsay’s restaurant guidelines only allow dogs in the outdoor area.

“I still paid the bill,” said Cade, explaining that staff refused to intervene after noticing the pet’s actions. “They allow dogs to s–t and p–s where you are eating. Beyond disgusting for a Gordon Ramsay restaurant, where he’s from.”

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In a later video, Cade described how two women entered the establishment with canines in baby strollers.

“The dog was licking the table. From the moment they walked in, it had not been five minutes before she put the wee-wee pad on the floor and started to encourage the dog to relieve himself,” she said.

The dog’s owner snapped when Cade confronted her.

The TikTok personality said, “She kept comparing her puppy to my newborn baby. She said repeatedly, ‘Your baby s–ts and p–ses all the time whenever it wants. What’s the difference between my puppy?’”

Cade demanded that management deal with the woman, but her request was not honored, nor did they remove the service charge, apologize for the family’s discomfort, or sanitize the dog’s area.

“When you go to a Gordon Ramsay restaurant, at minimum, you expect basic customer care, basic hygiene. Those are the two things you expect, at minimum. My feeling is that none of that was there that night,” said the social media influencer.

At first, Ramsay’s fans commented, “I refuse to believe Gordon is okay with this,” and “Gordon’s going to be fuming. Someone’s getting fired.” They were wrong.

Ramsay mocked Cade in a since-deleted TikTok featuring his dog Bruno in a baby diaper and his daughter Tilly, who covered her face.

Tilly laughed as the chef asked, “Hey Gemiini Can this dog come to Street Pizza, please, tomorrow night for supper?”

“If this was on Kitchen Nightmares he would have been screaming,” reads one reaction. Two more comments include, “He is a hypocrite,” and “He just canceled himself.”

After seeing his video, Cade hit back on Thursday, May 7, describing it as offensive and disrespectful.

“To stitch my TikTok video with a video of a dog, laughing about it, is appalling. I will never go to another Gordon Ramsay restaurant,” she exclaimed.

“Their restaurant states that ‘dogs are only allowed outside.’ I was sitting wth my newborn baby inside the restaurant. So why was I seated next to a dog and a [puppy] pad?”

Cade went further, attaching a clip from Ramsay’s show of a woman saying she too, did not want to have a dog where she’s earning. Ramsay said, “I agree. I think it’s disgusting.”

Several people recalled Ramsay having epic meltdowns on his TV show after observing animal waste inside of restaurants.

Ramsay has not addressed the outrage any further, but fans are not letting up on their outrage in his comment sections. Viewers can still witness his rants on Fox’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Kitchen Nightmares,” “Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service,” “Next Level Baker,” and “Next Level Chef.”