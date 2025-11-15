‘Take It Home In a Doggy Bag’: Gordon Ramsay Under Fire for Refusing to Adjust His Menu and Reduce Portions for  ‘Fat’ People Taking Weight Loss Meds

Gordon Ramsay isn’t exactly catering to weight loss injection crowd. While some restaurants are introducing more inclusive menus for weight loss injectable users, diners shouldn’t expect that kind of treatment from the famously fiery chef.

The 59-year-old is obviously no stranger to handing out criticism. Aside from cooking his own meals on-screen, he grew his brand with his harsh commentary, which he spews to his contestants on his competition cooking shows.

It seems it’s not in Ramsay’s nature to hold his tongue, and he certainly didn’t when asked about making reduced portion menus for restaurantgoers using weight loss injections. He shot down the idea in a new interview.

Gordon Ramsay slams the idea of reduced portion menus for weight loss injectable users. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

“That is absolute bullsh-t,” Ramsay told The Times of London in an article published on Nov. 9. “There’s no f-cking way we’re giving in to the Mounjaro jab. The problem is with them [the diners] for eating too much in the first f-cking place!

He added, “There’s no way that we’re coming in with an Ozempic tasting menu to make you feel like less of a fat f-ck by 10.30 in the evening.”

Mounjaro and other brands of GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy were developed to treat Type 2 diabetes before their off-label use for the sole purpose of losing weight took off over the past few years.

Before giving his take on the concept, Ramsay was told that fellow English chef Heston Blumenthal created The Mindful Experience menu at his three-Michelin-starred restaurant called The Fat Duck. The menu accommodates GLP-1 users with reduced appetites by offering scaled-back versions of each dish served on Blumenthal’s regular menu.

Antony Worrall Thompson, who is also an English chef, is thinking of introducing sharable menu options at his restaurant Grill Off The Green in Kew.

Last month, Thompson told the Daily Mail, “‘We’re going more for sharing menus now – a lot of what’s happening in the restaurant industry is caused by [weight-loss injections] Mounjaro and Ozempic and people’s appetites.’”

Though these chefs’ hearts may be in a considerable place, Ramsay is obviously not a fan of the idea. But when online users caught on to his comments, some hit back on Baller Alert with their own critiques for Ramsay.

One person who has seemingly been a diner at one of Ramsey’s eight restaurants said, “ummm but he serve Ozempic portions any way.”

Someone else said, “What is so wrong with people wanting to loss weight when they clearly can’t do it with just a change of diet, I mean d-mn let people live.”

Others agreed with Ramsay’s take.

“He’s right everyone wants to fast easy way for everything.”

Another person offered a different solution on New York Post. They said, “Hey here’s an idea. Take it home in a doggy bag.. please.”

Some other recent changes that have come with the weight loss injectables is the cost.

President Donald J. Trump announced on Thursday, Nov. 6, that he reached a deal with pharmaceutical giants Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly to lower the price of their GLP-1 medications.

His platform TrumpRx is coming in January 2026 and will provide prescriptions at a reduced rate for patients paying cash. The cost of Wegovy and Zepound will start at $350 a month and go down to $250 in the next two years.