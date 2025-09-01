‘Same Exact Patch Trump Had’: Gordon Ramsay’s Diagnosis Behind the Bandage Has Fans Wondering If It’s the Same Reason Donald Trump Wore One

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay sent shock waves through social media over the weekend when he revealed his recent battle with skin cancer, sharing images of surgical bandages that fans online are now comparing to images of Donald Trump’s hand.

Ramsay’s bandage spans from his earlobe to his neck after undergoing a procedure to remove basal cell carcinoma from his jawline.

(Photos: @gordonramsayofficial / TikTok; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The 58-year-old restaurateur used the moment to advocate for sun protection, telling his millions of Instagram followers to remember their sunscreen while adding his trademark humor to lighten the serious diagnosis.

The “Hell’s Kitchen” star’s candid post about his health scare quickly garnered widespread support, with fans flooding his comments section with well-wishes and prayers for his recovery.

However, the conversation took an unexpected turn as many observers noticed a striking similarity between Ramsay’s post-surgical bandaging and something they’d seen before on a very different public figure.

When the Spiritual Word Instagram page posted an image of Ramsay’s bandage, social media users were quick to draw comparisons to President Donald Trump’s recent illness and what many believe is a patch.

One person wrote, “He got what Trump got??”

Another chimed in with, “This look like the same thing that was on trump’s hand,” while a third commented, “Same exact patch Trump had on his hand.”

The observations sparked a wave of speculation, with one user noting, “I feel like he’s telling us trump has the same thing cause of that patch on his hand.”

Despite the comparisons, most responses focused on supporting Ramsay’s recovery, with heartfelt messages like “Lord do your big one.. not Gordon right now please” demonstrating the genuine concern fans felt for the beloved chef.

The confusion appeared to stem from visual similarities between Ramsay’s legitimate medical bandaging and the makeup patches frequently seen covering areas on Trump’s hands.

both of these photos of Trump's hand were taken today (Getty) pic.twitter.com/oeBKYsq8TG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 23, 2025

Trump’s hand discoloration has been a subject of public scrutiny throughout 2024 and into 2025, with the president often spotted wearing what appears to be a sloppy patch of makeup smeared across bruised areas on his right hand, according to New York Magazine.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has attributed the discoloration to bruising from vigorous handshaking and the president’s use of aspirin as part of his cardiovascular prevention routine. However, recent photographs showing clumsy makeup application have continued to fuel speculation about the true nature of what’s being concealed.

The concealer patches have become increasingly noticeable in public appearances, with healthcare professionals suggesting, according to MedPage.com, that bruising from handshakes alone would be unusual, pointing instead to age-related blood vessel fragility as a more likely explanation.

The close-up photographs are from Trump’s visit to The People’s House exhibit, USA Today reports, noting the particularly obvious makeup work, highlighting obvious makeup, sparking renewed questions about transparency regarding his health.

this is the worst ive seen the makeup on trumps hand. you can see it on live tv right now it's so bad it looks like a patch

https://t.co/g5CQebDwHq pic.twitter.com/XNKUGzf7Jp — Sarah Kobos (@skobos) July 14, 2025

Adding to the intrigue, in July the White House announced Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous, though officials maintain this condition is unrelated to the hand bruising. The president has also dealt with visible injuries requiring actual bandages, including the earlobe wound from the July 2024 assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, which required a legitimate medical covering during his recovery.

The celebrity chef’s illness is serious. He joins a growing list of celebrities, including Khloe Kardashian, Hugh Jackman, and Kevin Jonas, who have publicly shared their skin cancer experiences to raise awareness, according to The Washington Post.

His straightforward approach to discussing his diagnosis serves as a reminder of the importance of regular health screenings and sun protection, turning a personal health scare into a valuable public service message.

Gordon Ramsay shared his health struggles, turning his skin cancer diagnosis into a lesson on sun safety. Trump’s hidden injuries, however, keep people guessing and fuel ongoing questions about what he’s really disclosing — and what he might be hiding.