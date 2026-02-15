‘Colonizers Always Have So Much to Say’: Megyn Kelly’s Interview Goes Off the Rails as She Loses It Over Black History, But That’s Not Even the Worst Part

Controversial political commentator Megyn Kelly, 55, was so disgusted by the ethnic and racial diversity on display being broadcast on television that she had a complete meltdown about it on-air.

Kelly had a sparring match with UK broadcaster Piers Morgan during a live interview that didn’t go as she expected.

Megyn Kelly’s take on Bad Bunny performing in Spanish at the Super Bowl has ignited backlash online. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

‘First One Ain’t Even Her Starting Face’: Fans Torch Megyn Kelly for Calling Beyoncé ‘Fake’ Compared to Sydney Sweeney Then Drop Vicious Receipts of Her Own Transformation

The former Fox News host admitted she was highly triggered from watching R&B vocalist Coco Jones, 28, sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before the Super Bowl LX game on Feb. 8.

She expressed the same about halftime show headliner Bad Bunny, 31, who rapped his entire set in Spanish, then made a wild comment in the middle of Black history month that has fans calling for Kelly to “Shut Up Now!”

Morgan, 60, spoke to Kelly about this year’s entertainment for an episode of his online talk show, where Kelly began yelling as she shared her complaints about the NFL trying to appeal to non-white viewers.

“I’m sorry, Piers, but to get up there and perform the whole show in Spanish is a middle finger to the rest of America. Who gives a damn that we have a million Spanish speakers in the United States!?” Kelly angrily expressed.

She continued, “We have 310 million who don’t speak a lick of Spanish. This is supposed to be a unifying event for the country, not for the Latinos, not for one small group, but for the country. We don’t need a Black national anthem.”

Kelly went on to describe Bad Bunny as an “American hater,” presumably because the Puerto Rican recording artist called for Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to be removed from American cities after accepting an award at the 2026 Grammys ceremony.

Bad Bunny says "ICE OUT" at the #Grammys and receives a massive standing ovation:



"We are not savage, we are not animals, we are not aliens, we are humans and we are Americans. The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love.… pic.twitter.com/IFzvguqdCR — Variety (@Variety) February 2, 2026

The discussion on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” escalated when Kelly revealed her far-right views by asserting that individuals who speak Spanish as their first language and followers of Islam cannot be considered true Americans.

“Whether it’s Bad Bunny, who is American but refuses to speak English in his performances, or anybody else, we have to keep the Super Bowl, which is a quintessential American event. Football, that kind of football, is ours!” Kelly exclaimed.

The Syracuse University graduate resumed, “They call it American football. And the halftime show and everything around it needs to stay quintessentially American, not Spanish, not Muslim, not anything other than good old-fashioned American apple pie.”

The two engaged in a heated debate about their respective countries, with Morgan responding to Kelly’s claims by noting that the U.S. has no official language, rendering Kelly’s argument moot. In response, Kelly sharply criticized Morgan’s home country of Great Britain.

“You ceded your culture to a bunch of radical Muslims who came in and took over and now it’s gone. We’re not allowing that here,” Kelly told Morgan.

Megyn Kelly says Bad Bunny performing his Super Bowl halftime show in Spanish was "a middle finger to the rest of America".



"Football is OURS!"



Watch more👇



📺 https://t.co/g5V4lw4qvO

@piersmorgan | @megynkelly pic.twitter.com/cluk3015bq — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) February 9, 2026

Kelly’s insistence that only a specific section of the country is the real America sparked uproar on social media. Critics used the moment to both condemn and mock her negative take on diversity at the Super Bowl.

“What happened to her? She used to be okay,” an X user wrote in response to a clip of Kelly ranting about Bad Bunny to Morgan. Someone sarcastically wondered, “Is she playing a character now?”

A third person demanded, “Stop giving these Karens a platform.” One account added, “And the way she said latinosssss haha trying to have flavor without sauce can definitely make one angry. I get it.”

Kelly also got dragged on Instagram. One comment on the OnSite page read, “The folks who invented segregation are now whining because they don’t feel included. The irony of it all!”

Critics of Kelly noticed how upset she was while watching the footage. Even with the sound off, the constant movements of her hands and her flailing arms clearly indicated that the Super Bowl had struck a nerve.

“See how angry she is very bitter. Sis you need Jesus,” said one person, while another added, “Colonizers always have so much to say.” Another observed, “She mad mad too!”

One person delivered one final blow to her intelligence: “Megan Kelly is so dogbrained that she thinks Muslim is a language lmao. How are we supposed to take that single-digit-IQ moron seriously??”

Donald Trump reacts to Bad Bunny’s #SuperBowl halftime show. pic.twitter.com/hATjRYE9wF — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 9, 2026

Kelly’s amplified rage over the Super Bowl LX halftime show was similar to that of President Donald Trump and many of his MAGA supporters. Trump, 79, slammed Bad Bunny in a lengthy Truth Social post.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” the president posted on Feb. 8.

Trump’s diatribe also included him complaining, “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.”

The MAGA-friendly Turning Point USA organization streamed an event headlined by Kid Rock to counterprogram Bad Bunny. Despite saying the NFL was “crazy” to book Bad Bunny and Kid Rock being an outspoken Trump backer, the president apparently still chose to watch the Super Bowl mid-game concert over TPUSA’s critically panned show.