‘An Obvious Manipulation’: Megyn Kelly Slams Trump Over Iran — But It’s the Thigh-High Dress She Wore During That Putin Interview That Hijacks the Conversation

Megyn Kelly is a master at being provocative and knows how to keep people talking about her. She is also at a point in her career where her right-wing journalism isn’t the only topic making headlines; additionally, it’s her wardrobe.

The former Fox News personality recently steamrolled Donald Trump for involving the U.S. in airstrikes on Iran.

During a taping of her eponymous show, Kelly insinuated that the president may not have been considering the country’s best interest, instead implying he was bending a knee to Israel. “I’ve got serious doubts about what we are doing,” she said.

Megyn Kelly got torched online over her dress during an interview with Putin after slamming Trump for involving the U.S. in airstrikes on Iran. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Ironically, Kelly added, “I’m close to this administration in many ways, but I don’t allow them to use me like a fool.” As fate would have it, Kelly was the subject of trending discords on social media for a recirculated interview she conducted with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2017.

For one person, her involvement with the Republican politician added context to what has everyone talking about her again.

At the time, Kelly was making her debut with NBC, and her relationship with Trump — then months into his first term — was in one of its many low points.

Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Kelly at the Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia. She wore a blue, velvet, off-the-shoulder dress with a large thigh slit. The garment fell just below her knee, and when seated, part of her inner thighs were exposed.

Stunned viewers wrote things like, “Who dressed her? She looks like she is going to homecoming in 1987. Velvet off the shoulder dress to talk to Putin?? Stop just stop.”

“I’ve got serious doubts about what we are doing…”@megynkelly on why she's skeptical and concerned about Trump's Iran war in collaboration with Israel.



Watch and download: https://t.co/FjIiAjfKnK pic.twitter.com/vsD1g6rRTv — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) March 2, 2026

Images from the sit-down are recirculating, and the takeaway has not changed: Kelly’s attire is still deemed inappropriate, only now social media users have added on a theory. A heckler remarked, “You know Trump must have told her to dress sexy for Putin. I just google imaged her looks from prior interviews and events and this girl went all out for Putin.”

Trump has described Putin as a friend and someone he had a “very good relationship” with in the past. The foreign leader is also part of speculation suggesting Trump stole the 2016 presidential election thanks to Russian interference.

A second user’s reaction reads, “D–n Megyn, it looks like she is trying to entice Putin.” Someone who agreed with their line of thought shared, “And he looks smitten just like she wants him to look I mean, they should be prohibited from going over to Russia.”

This is how Megyn Kelly dressed for Putin.



The warning signs were everywhere. pic.twitter.com/Rw5NUBDTPi — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) March 3, 2026

In hindsight, an X user seemingly concluded that Russia’s influence on Trump was evident. That individual tweeted, “This is how Megyn Kelly dressed for Putin. The warning signs were everywhere.”

Kelly admitted in 2022, “When I interviewed Putin, and I spent a fair amount of time with him in three separate sit-downs… One of the first things he said to me, and he knew I was the mother of three children, was how much his mother meant to him… It was an obvious manipulation.”

For the time being, Trump views Kelly as a MAGA outsider, but says, “They always come back.” If their history has proven anything, it’s that their support of each other is cyclical.

Kelly is currently married to author Douglas Brunt.