‘They Got Him Shook’: Piers Morgan Apologizes, Deletes Jaguar Wright’s ‘Baseless’ Accusations About Jay-Z and Beyoncé from Interview as Host Is Threatened with Legal Action 

How powerful are Jay-Z and Beyoncé? British host Piers Morgan just found out after having to edit a portion of his show “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

Morgan hosted social media conspiracist and singer Jaguar Wright to talk about Sean “Diddy” Combs’ charges, arrest, and other sex crimes in the music industry, on an episode.

The Carters were upset because Wright veered from the subject she was booked to discuss to lambast rapper Hov, whose real name is Shawn Carter, claiming he was a predator.

Piers Morgan (L) apologizes after getting a call from Jay-Z (C) and Beyoncé’s lawyers about his interview with singer Jaguar Wright (R). (Photos: Piers Uncensored/YouTube; Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Days after the YouTube episode aired, Morgan took the camera and issued an apology on behalf of his media company for not checking the “The What Ifs” singer for making unverifiable statements about the hip-hop power couple.

“Jaguar Wright unexpectedly made several serious allegations about Jay-Z and Beyoncé during that interview. As I said in the moment, they were not present to respond or defend themselves, but now they have. Their lawyers contacted us to say that those claims were totally false and have no basis in fact.”

He continued, “We therefore comply with the legal request to cut them from the original interview.”

“Editing interviews is not something we do lightly at a show called ‘Uncensored,’ but like the proverbial cries of fire in a crowded theater there are legal limits on us too,” the former CNN broadcaster stated, before adding, “We apologize to Jay-Z and Beyoncé.”

One X user posted the apology, “The racist and cowardly Piers Morgan issues a public apology to JAY-Z & Beyoncé after the mentally ill charlatan Jaguar Wright made baseless claims about the Carter on his struggling platform.”

The racist and cowardly Piers Morgan issues a public apology to JAY-Z & Beyoncé after the mentally ill charlatan Jaguar Wright made baseless claims about the Carter on his struggling platform. He was contacted directly by The Carters lawyers. pic.twitter.com/5NuleChKnp — 💎🍾 (@TheRocSupremacy) October 8, 2024

Another person shared the clip, writing, “They got him shook real good. Mind you this a man who was hacking celebs phones including the phone of a teenage girl who was abducted, raped and killed. He never apologized for it. So For him to do that you know they would have bankrupted him and the network.”

A third joked, “That ‘This is HOV’ text ain’t fail yet lmaooooo one day people will learn,” as someone else tweeted, “I hope this starts happening more especially to these bloggers and podcasters sick of this conspiracy theory era we in.”

One X user further posted, “People didn’t learn s—t from Cardi B & Tasha K.”

Someone else countered stating, “I mean they have[n]t sued Jaguar Wright have they?!”

Many who did not see the unedited interview, wondered what Wright said about the “On The Run Tour” couple and how did she knows them.

The neo-soul singer, through her association to the hip-hop group, The Roots, became connected to Jay-Z in the early 2000s.

When the rapper was tagged to perform one of the “MTV Unplugged” specials in 2001, Wright provided backing vocals for his live performances, most notably on tracks like “Song Cry.”

if there is ONE reason that Jaguar Wright will always matter to me. it’s this pic.twitter.com/Cdamz3cKtG — LINDSEY 👩🏿‍💻 🍑 | UX/UI Doll (@LindseyCreated) October 3, 2024

This performance helped her reach a broader audience and increased her visibility, paving the way for her to release her debut album, “Denials Delusions and Decisions” on MCA in 2002.

She has been spotted in photos at numerous events and parties with Jay-Z. However, there is no public connection between Wright and Beyoncé, despite her consistent insistence that she knows personal details about the “Halo” singer.

Based on this two-decade old connection to Hov, she made a series of comments that led to the lawyers contacting Morgan.

One of the things she said was, “I’ve been screaming not just Diddy, but Diddy and Jay-Z are monsters.”

Piers would then note that Jay-Z had been noticeably silent since “these charges were brought against Diddy” and asked her why she thought that was the case.

Wright said that after the arrest (and possibly her interview) he would have “no choice” but to respond.

“Harvey Weinstein. Jeffrey Epstein. Robert Kelly. Sean Combs. [All] have one person in common, professionally and privately: Shawn Carter,” the Dalla-Delphia owner said, adding, “This has been a fist of tyranny that has been punching through our culture and our society for decades. It must stop.”

Later in the interview, Wright expressed why she believed that the Me Too movement was a “ruse,” saying that Jay-Z was “spearheaded by the ‘Surviving R Kelly’” docuseries, which she alleged was “all funded by Shawn Carter to make sure that Robert Kelly went to jail, get his lick back.”

“How does Jay-Z sit down with Gayle King,” she then rhetorically asked Morgan, referring to the rapper’s interview with the “CBS Mornings” host last November.

“And she not asked him one question about the intersection between him and Aaliyah and Robert Kelly? This is insane that people keep refusing to see what’s right there.”

The most damning accusation that Wright made was her claim that she knows “three victims” who are willing to share what both Jay-Z and Beyoncé has done to them.

“They’re a nasty little couple,” she said, as she appears to hold back tears. “They do nasty things. Keeping people against their will. Putting people on planes while they’re unconscious … just like Aaliyah got on that plane unconscious.”

Aaliyah died in August 2000 in a plane crash along with six others after filming her “Rock The Boat” music video in the Bahamas. She was 25 at the time. Yet reports about her being unconscious on the plane have never been explored publicly.

Despite the public apology, Wright has not stopped talking about Jay-Z. Neither of the Carters have made any comments publicly about the Philadelphia songstress, responding only with their attorneys.