‘Your Racism Is Showing’: Megyn Kelly Under Fire for Calling Barack Obama a ‘Slick Snake’ and Blaming Him for Donald Trump’s Rise

Former journalist turned podcaster and MAGA talking head, Megyn Kelly, is saying out loud how racist Americans felt about having a Black president.

On the Sept. 13 episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show, Megyn Kelly unloaded on former President Barack Obama, calling him a “slick snake” who looked polished on the surface but left the country divided.

Host Megyn Kelly at SiriusXM Studios on May 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

“We haven’t felt like ourselves since Barack Obama,” Kelly said.

She accused Obama of injecting race into politics, claiming that “he never missed an opportunity to twist the knife on the racial issue.”

“He was this affable guy who was like, wearing good suits and looked the part and sounded the part and dressed the part, but was so divisive in his messaging,” she said.

Kelly went as far as to blame him for paving the way for President Donald Trump, saying that Trump was a direct response to Obama’s divisiveness.

“Barack Obama was the reason Donald Trump came about, that he was born as a political figure. They say Trump’s divisive. He was the antidote,” Kelly said.

Kelly’s comments come on the heels of the deadly shooting of right-wing provocateur Charlie Kirk. Kirk was killed on Sept. 10 while answering questions at Utah Valley University during a speaking tour

Meanwhile, Kelly also accused the country’s first Black president of lying about health care and breaking long-standing presidential norms by weighing in on legal cases.

“He’s the one who started to use his pen and the phone to shove things down our throat that we didn’t want,” she said. “He’s the one who shoved through an entitlement on our health care and our personal doctor visits that he promised he wouldn’t mess with, and then he did, really hurting people, causing massive anger and open lies.”

A clip of Kelly’s remarks drew backlash and rebuke on Threads.

“This is WILD. Show me a video of Obama calling his political opponent, John McCain, a “disgrace”, or calling the press “the enemy of the people”, or calling republicans “the enemy within”. Say less, Megyn. I think your racism is showing,” one viewer wrote.

“Another despicable POS. Who listens to that twat?” another person chimed in. “Injected race into everything” means having the nerve to be Black,” one person quipped.

However, some agreed that there is truth to Kelly’s take.

“I was in a conservative Christian high school when he was elected. These people believed it was a sign of the end times and they still do. They would say that this would embolden minorities to perpetuate violence on white people and forcibly steal our houses. It was the first time they looked at a president and didn’t see themselves reflected back, and they lost their goddamn minds,” one viewer wrote.