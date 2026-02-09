‘Hahahhahahahahaha’: Trump Lashed Out After Not Getting His Way — Then Fans Zoomed In on His Background and Watched the Meltdown Collapse

Bad Bunny is dominating news headlines and social media timelines following his historic performance, while right-wing critics like President Donald Trump are having a meltdown.

After doubling down on criticism of Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime show — calling it “absolutely terrible” and an “affront to American greatness” — Trump lashed out online even after fans pointed out that clips from his own Super Bowl party setup showed something unexpected playing in the background.

Trump, 79, obviously didn’t get his way based on viewership, but he was also caught red-handed, tuning in to see Bad Bunny bring his Latino heritage to the biggest stage in music.

President Donald Trump had a meltdown over the Super Bowl halftime show, warning the public not to watch, even though he did. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

Halfway through the football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, viewers were presented with a star-studded set as NFL fans across the globe watched Bad Bunny, 31, run through his hit Spanish-language songs such as “Tití Me Preguntó” and “DTMF” inside Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Trump did all that talking about skipping the Super Bowl to host a watch party at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, located not far from his Mar-a-Lago residence and resort. But still watched Bad Bunny.

Reports claimed he avoided the championship game out of fear of getting booed by the live crowd, which happened at a regular-season game last November.

However, Trump made it clear he did check out the first Super Bowl halftime show headlined by a Latin solo artist. Though judging from his Truth Social rant published after the halftime ended, it’s hard to tell.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of success, creativity, or excellence,” Trump complained.

He continued, “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the world.”

Not only was the MAGA leader watching the six-time Grammy Award winner show love to his native Puerto Rico at the Super Bowl, but the guests at his West Palm Beach party were apparently among the NFL’s monumental viewership that night too.

Footage circulating online appears to show large screens at Trump’s golf club playing Bad Bunny’s mid-game concert, even though the MAGA-friendly Turning Point USA organization tried to counterprogram Bad Bunny by streaming “The All-American Halftime Show,” headlined by longtime Trump supporter Kid Rock, at the same time.

In the video, Trump is seen sitting at a table with Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and other attendees in a roped-off section of the room. The clip then cuts to a close-up of Bad Bunny and his on-field dancers on the venue’s screen as “Tití Me Preguntó” plays.

“Footage from inside Trump’s golf club Super Bowl party reveals the Bad Bunny half time show played on the big screens. What a bunch of hypocrites,” declared the left-leaning Patriot Takes account on X.

Someone further mocked Trump for choosing Bad Bunny to provide the tunes for his glitzy party over Kid Rock by replying, “Hahahhahahahahaha, he didn’t show the TPUSA Klanchella.”

A third person jokingly added, “I knew they’d watch it. Combing [through] it for reasons to be offended and outraged lol.”

In reaction to the video of Trump and his elite companions in Florida, a Threads user stated, “Looks like a retirement community.”

Footage from inside Trump’s golf club Super Bowl party reveals the Bad Bunny half time show played on the big screens.



Another person sarcastically wrote, “Look at the demo, do you really think they knew how to change the channel on that thing?”

Additionally, someone on the app commented, “Even Trump didn’t watch the TPUSA show. He’s crashing out. If pissing off bigots was an Olympic sport, the rabbit just got Gold.”

Bad Bunny had become the latest target of the MAGA right ever since the NFL announced him as the halftime entertainment for Super Bowl LX in October 2025. Trump even weighed in on the decision at the time.

“I never heard of him. I don’t know who he is. I don’t know why they’re doing it. It’s crazy. And then they blame it on some promoter that they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous,” Trump told NewsMax host Greg Kelly about the so-called King of Latin Trap.

Bad Bunny then angered the Trump administration with his Grammy Awards speech on Feb. 1 when he called for the removal of large forces of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials deployed in American cities.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt took issue with Bad Bunny demanding “ICE out” after winning Best Música Urbana Album. She attempted to brand the “Happy Gilmore 2” cast member as an elitist though her boss is a multi-billionaire.

Bad Bunny might have upset Trump and his diehard sycophants, but his over 100 million followers on social media were surely entertained by the “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” album creator. Early estimates suggest the NFL captured over 130 million viewers to see this year’s headliner.