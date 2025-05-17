‘She’s Jealous of So Many’: Megyn Kelly Slammed for Trying to Shame Halle Berry’s Steamy Post with Her Man

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly has sparked heated online reactions after criticizing Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry for a steamy social media post promoting her sexual wellness brand.

The controversy began when Berry shared an intimate video with her partner, musician Van Hunt, to promote her Let’s Spin Intimacy Gel on Mother’s Day.

The post received over 122K likes in over four days.

On a recent episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the conservative commentator took aim at Berry’s decision to post the playful video from Cannes, France.

Kelly characterized the actress’s behavior as “inappropriate” and suggested Berry’s public persona has taken a troubling turn in recent years.

“She looks very bizarre. Who celebrates Mother’s Day by talking about how to lube up their vag, with their boyfriend in bed, from Cannes, France? This is so bizarre,” Kelly stated on her show, according to the Huffington Post, adding that Berry looked “like she’s on drugs with that weird laughter.”

Her guest, Walter Kirn, editor-at-large for County Highway, added his own crude remark to the conversation.

In the video that drew Kelly’s ire, Berry, 58, can be seen lying in bed with Hunt, 55, playfully discussing how their holiday would end while showcasing her wellness brand’s travel-sized intimacy gel.

The actress giggled as Hunt remarked, “Yeah, I wish you’d hurry up too,” before Berry explained they were about to “give it a spin.”

Kelly didn’t stop at criticizing the video, speculating that the catalyst for this alleged behavioral shift was when actress LisaRaye McCoy commented in 2020 that Berry was “bad in bed” — a claim Berry subsequently disputed on her X account by directing McCoy to “ask my man @vanhunt he’ll tell ya all y’all need ta know.”

Ms. @TheRealLRaye1, ask my my man @vanhunt he’ll tell ya all y'all need ta know. 😂 https://t.co/ozoUtmFEH3 — Halle Berry (@halleberry) November 25, 2020

The right-wing host said, “I think Halle Berry has truly been on a downward spiral. More and more weird sex kitten photos, nude photos, sex posts.”

The commentary extended to Berry’s fashion choices, with Kelly expressing disapproval of the actress’s revealing Met Gala ensemble from earlier this month.

Berry’s outfit featured a mermaid-style gown with strategically placed stripes that barely covered her private areas, paired with a black cropped jacket and a veil.

Kelly’s criticism of Berry appears to be part of a pattern, as she has frequently targeted other prominent women, including Beyoncé and Michelle Obama.

When she targeted the “Cowboy Carter” singer, she blasted her for covering Dolly Parton’s song “Jolene,” objecting to the creative license she took with the chart-topper.

Kelly has blasted the former first lady several times since 2008, but recently dragged her for her open and honest commentary about her husband, Barack Obama. The talking head believes that she is constantly tearing him down.

Another defender didn’t mince words: “She’s jealous of so many! She’s a nasty spiteful individual.”

A third person questioned Kelly’s persistent criticism of other women: “Megyn Kelly needs to STOP TELLING WOMEN HOW TO LIVE!!! I mean honestly, does she ever say anything nice about other women?”

However, not everyone disagreed with Kelly’s assessment. Some supporters felt her comments were justified, with one person stating, “She just calls out tacky behavior.”

Another Kelly defender added, “The ridiculously gorgeous Kelly is quite right about Halle Berry’s silly stunt.”

The controversy highlights ongoing tensions around how female celebrities express their sexuality publicly, particularly as they age.

At 58, Berry continues to embrace her sensuality through both her personal style and her wellness brand, challenging conventional expectations about how women should present themselves after a certain age – a stance that clearly resonates with many fans but also provokes criticism from more conservative voices like Kelly’s.