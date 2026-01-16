‘Same Tailor as Erika Kirk’: Pam Bondi’s Mar-a-Lago Makeover Goes Horribly Wrong as Viewers Call the Dress Visually Offensive

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi is on the chopping block after letting her hair down for an evening at Mar-a-Lago.

Donald Trump’s legal general ditched her pantsuit and signature low ponytail, and now that a photo has surfaced online she is being dragged for her fashion sense, or lack thereof.

Bondi, 60, wore a flowy, off-the-shoulder dress with a pink and purple pattern. A rope belt accentuated her waist in the otherwise shapeless garment. Her longtime partner, John Wakefield, stood beside her in a black tuxedo paired with a black bow tie and a collared white button-up shirt.

Attorney General Pam Bondi switched up her style to attend a recent Mar-a-Lago party but she didn’t get the reaction she hoped for. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

‘Now Now Grandpa. Let Me Take This’: Trump’s Blank Stare and Struggle to Understand Simple Question Go Viral — But Pam Bondi’s Soft Tap Stole the Show

Both of them beamed with happiness as they smiled for the snapshot that was cropped to exclude other guests. The Department of Justice shot-caller’s reputation as Trump’s smokescreen took a backseat to critics, who instead rolled their eyes at Bondi’s attempt at a soft and colorful wardrobe.

“She looks like the Prom Queen of the MAGAverse. Only thing missing is a sash that says Highly Confidential,” snarked an X user. A second user remarked, “That dress looks like a tablecloth for a Valentine’s party for kids,” seemingly commenting on the pattern that loosely resembled fallen flower petals and blobs of paint.

You’ve heard the term “pretty in pink”? Yea that’s def not you https://t.co/bwuAR2XRfg — Ava Herrera 🇺🇸🦅 (@hippityhophop) January 14, 2026

Bondi’s dolled-up moment was further derailed as hecklers suggested she pulled inspiration from other brown-nosing Trump supporters. One person said she was “in a dress she borrowed from Sarah Huckabee.” Someone else commented, “She visited the same tailor Erika Kirk did I see.”

Erika Kirk, the new face of TurningPoint USA, recently made headlines when a photo of her in a pink and floral ensemble resurfaced. The outfit was picked apart for its oversized sleeves, ruffled neckline, and overwhelming folds of fabric. It’s the type of ridicule that Bondi should be accustomed to.

This video of Erika Kirk is going viral pic.twitter.com/rr2Mv1iEL0 — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) January 6, 2026

In the past, the top law enforcement official has been called out for wearing drab hues, doily-like fabrics, and a coat that several people compared to a “bathrobe.”

The thought that Bondi intentionally chose the pink and purple dress to mingle with Mar-a-Lago members and MAGA could only be explained as: “There must be an ugly clothing requirement for entrance into ML.”

A separate conversation about Bondi’s plus-one emerged, too. A detractor tweeted, “How much older is hubby?” after noticing Wakefield’s gray hair.

The Varner Wakefield Equity Partners co-founder’s age is not readily available, but he is believed to be between 50 and 60 years old. Someone else sarcastically asked, “Was there a father/daughter dance?”

Bondi and the businessman went public with their relationship in 2017. She was previously married to a man named Garret Barnes between 1990 and 1992 and Scott Fitzgerald from 1996 to 2002. It’s unknown if she plans to wed Wakefield.

As for her relationship with Trump, the Wall Street Journal claims the president is frustrated with her “weak” and “ineffective” actions to prosecute his political enemies. The White House denied the claims with a statement from Trump calling Bondi “my friend for many years” and who is making progress “against radical left lunatics who are good at…cheating in elections and the crimes they commit.”