‘Is She Wearing a Bathrobe?’: Pam Bondi’s Bizarre Outfit at Press Conference Has Fans Zooming In and Asking What Was She Thinking

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi stomps the pavement on Capitol Hill in pumps as one of the president’s lead henchmen tasked with going after his political foes — and she does so with a unique sense of style.

Since being sworn in as the country’s top law enforcement official in February, she has developed a reputation for making bold fashion choices. From her blouses with billowing piles of ruffles to doily inspired dresses and mini skirts, she does not miss a moment to turn the heads of her supporters or critics.

Pam Bondi’s slammed over wearing oversized look while speaking to press. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

‘Are His Shoes On the Wrong Feet’: Donald Trump’s ‘Good Job’ Moment Sparks Laughter as People Zero In on His Shoes and Pam Bondi’s Outfit

Even resurfaced photos and videos continue to generate discourse about the ways she chooses to present herself to the media. Such was the case in April when she layered a carnation pink coat with a tassel-like belt on top of a black monochromatic pantsuit. According to the Daily Mail, the coat was a Lafayette 148 design and retailed for $2,690.

Bondi may have considered it money well spent, but hecklers shared a different opinion online. For countless people, the ensemble too closely resembled at-home loungewear. “Is she wearing a bathrobe?” asked one person. Their reaction was among the majority.

Pam Bondi does a Karoline Leavitt, walking away when caught in a lie

A second critical reaction read, “Yeah, no. That coat reminds me of an old bathrobe I used to wear back in the late 90s. And it’s way too big on her slim frame. Makes her look like a bag lady.” A third individual said the outfit could not be considered complete without “some big pink furry slippers.”

For others, the style blunder fueled ridicule of Bondi’s professional performance. In the Daily Mail comments, she was nicknamed “Corruption Barbie.” Someone else wrote, “I like Trump and his administration. I do, however, think Bondi is the biggest disappointment of all. She’s really done very little.”

Donald Trump selected Bondi as the nation’s top prosecutor after his first pick, Rep. Matt Gaetz, withdrew his name from consideration in November 2024. Bondi formerly served as Florida’s attorney general from 2011 to 2019, making her the first female to hold the position in the state’s history. Her 2013 decision not to investigate Trump’s failed Trump University for fraud after his foundation donated $25,000 to a PAC associated with her has continued to raise eyebrows about her relationship with the president.

In March, Trump gushed. “I’ve got the strongest women. And this is a beautiful, strong, wonderful woman” during a White House Women’s History Month event. His compliments of female staffers, like Karoline Leavitt, have drawn backlash, but his eyes remain undeflected from commenting women’s appearance.