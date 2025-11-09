‘Cover That’: Trump’s New Photo Has Viewers Grossed Out on One Detail He’ll Go Berserk Over Once He See

Donald Trump‘s signature look has been many things over the years — a subject of fascination, a punchline, a mystery of engineering.

But now, the billionaire president appears opted to switch things up in the hair department during a meeting with world leaders. Fans who noticed he traded his signature ginger-strand swoop for a completely different look couldn’t stop zooming in, debating whether it’s a new style, a fresh color, or yet another optical illusion from America’s most talked-about comb-over.

Donald Trump’s new hairstyle and sagging neck became instant internet memes after photos from a diplomatic summit went viral, sparking ruthless social media mockery. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

‘Lmaoooooo…I Can Never Unsee It!’: Newsom Goes for the Jugular, Blasts Trump’s ‘Unflattering’ TIME Cover in His Most Ruthless Post Yet

Trump unveiled what can only be described as a dramatic follicular pivot during recent meetings on Nov. 6 with leaders from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan in the East Room of the White House.

As pictures from the summit livestream circulated online, the attention quickly shifted from the thinning hair on top of his head to Trump’s noticeably drooping wattle. His attempt at a fresh look left the internet doing double takes and pinching their phone screens to zoom in for a closer look at both issues.

The new hairstyle and sagging neck sent many on X into absolute chaos, with users mercilessly mocking the leader of the U.S. president, saying he looked like Jim Carrey’s role in “Ace Ventura.”

Trump is having a bit of an Ace Ventura hair day pic.twitter.com/uIhMAHpvlS — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) November 6, 2025

“He looks like a 100 hundred year old man who painted his face and combined a multi-point combover with a weave,” noted one commenter, while another simply declared, “That hair is gone.”

A third person claimed they predicted Trump’s apparent hair loss and reposted an old tweet from months ago that read, “The hair has about six months.”

That hair has about 6 months left. — President Cat (@BurgessBoston) May 17, 2025

The consensus seemed clear: Whatever Trump was trying with his hair and whatever was happening with his neck wasn’t working for the masses.

As more photos emerged, Trump’s drooping neckline became the star of the show.

The wrinkly, saggy skin spilling over his collar proved impossible to ignore, with observers having a field day roasting the president’s appearance. One person claimed it looked like, something was “growing out of his neck that looks like it’s melting at the same time. Another joked, “He needs to cover that … when in public.”

“Trump needs to fold his neck waddle into his shirt,” suggested a fourth person.

But wattle that achieve? — Grunthos the Flatulent (@MentisNZ) November 6, 2025

A fifth wrote, “Just look at him between 2020 when he left and now. The difference is shocking.”

The switch-up in Trump’s hairstyle may have been inspired by time spent with another head of state known for his signature locks.

During his White House meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei, the two appeared to share more than just political views — sparking jokes that they might have traded grooming tips along with policy notes.

Our amazing president and the American farmer he bailed out! 😍 https://t.co/JdD2mFAc1O — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 15, 2025

Notably, Trump’s hair appeared different during and after the meeting, prompting speculation that Milei’s influence encouraged the change. Maybe Trump thought the update would help, but judging by social media’s reaction, the gamble didn’t pay off.

This isn’t the first time Trump’s appearance has become a lightning rod for internet mockery. Even Trump is acutely aware that he hasn’t been looking as great as he did back when he was a ladies man.

The president recently threw a tantrum online after blasting editors at Time magazine over what he perceived as unflattering photography angles for the cover.

“Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird!” he wrote on Oct. 14.

Adding, “I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out.”

As Trump continues receiving platitudes from world leaders, the internet remains focused on his changing appearance, zooming in on every wrinkle and thin patch.