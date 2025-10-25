‘Now Now Grandpa. Let Me Take This’: Trump’s Blank Stare and Struggle to Understand Simple Question Go Viral — But Pam Bondi’s Soft Tap Stole the Show

President Donald Trump’s latest press conference quickly turned into another episode of unintentional comedy gold. What began as a routine meeting quickly slipped into a viral moment after he froze, blinking twice like he was buffering mid-sentence.

He briefly paused in confusion over a reporter’s simple question and before he got too uncomfortable, Attorney General Pam Bondi gently stepped in to help the president steer things back on track.

President Trump appeared confused by a question about mobile apps, prompting Attorney General Pam Bondi to tap him and take over the answer. ((Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Footage from a White House roundtable meeting on Thursday, Oct. 23 has viewers noticing Trump looked completely lost when asked about mobile apps, forcing Bondi to send a rescue signal by a tap on his arm.

When a reporter from National Review asked whether the administration supported measures to crack down on or ban apps that track Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers’ locations, Trump gave a blank stare and then blinked twice before responding.

Q: Do you support efforts to ban apps that track ICE agents' location?



TRUMP: What do you mean by that?



Q: Like, specific apps that are used to track ICE agents



TRUMP: I guess we'll do that. I'm not a big app guy. I'm not into that too much. I think Pam might be. Let's go.… pic.twitter.com/Ulnb1L4x4o — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2025

“What do you mean by that?” he asked the reporter who replied, “Like specific apps that are used to track the location of ICE?”

“I guess we’ll do that,” Trump responded, before adding a telling admission: I’m not a big app guy. I’m not into that too much. I think Pam might be it.”

Bondi, seated beside him, then tapped the president on his arm and seamlessly took control of the conversation. But social media users are torn on whether the odd exchange was a mere praise or Bondi’s silent way to telling Trump to hush.

“When she taps him: it means shut up!” one person wrote on Threads, referring to Bondi’s physical gesture.

Another said, “OMG, they have to treat him like the senile ignoramous that he is! That little tap on Trump’s arm from Bondi is SO embarrassing. ‘Now now grandpa. Let me take this……’”

Some called Trump “clueless,” saying, “That was a pretty clear question. He’s so out of touch with reality.” And the commentary grew more pointed from there.

One observer claimed he was thinking, “I have no idea what you’re talking about. That’s Barron’s thing. He’s a wiz with the computers.”

Perhaps most brutally, one user wrote, “Unbelievable that he is the president of USA. A 10-year-old can articulate and understand the world much better than him.”

The viral moment ultimately revealed what many critics have been saying: When questions get technical or complicated, Trump increasingly relies on his cabinet members to step in. Whether that’s strategic delegation or something more concerning remains a matter of fierce debate on social media and beyond.

The clip also had social media in a frenzy about Trump’s struggles with technology. Long before Bondi’s discreet tap on his arm, the former president had developed a reputation for being surprisingly low-tech, despite branding himself as the ultimate media mastermind.

His youngest son, Barron, has reportedly been the one helping him “turn on the computer” since before his presidency.

“He can look at a computer… I try turning off his laptop, I said, ‘Oh good,’ and I go back about five minutes later, he’s got his laptop, I say, ‘How do you do that?’.

“He goes, ‘None of your business, Dad.’ He’s got an unbelievable aptitude in technology,” he continued, sounding half-proud, half-bewildered. It’s a funny admission coming from a man who has famously avoided using computers and emails for decades.

Back in 2024, one of his former aides revealed that Trump preferred to have someone else take notes rather than type them himself—apparently fearing “finger fatigue” or perhaps just uninterested in learning the basics of keyboard shortcuts. This reluctance to engage with technology, however, sharply contrasts with Trump’s relentless online presence, where he built an empire out of capital letters, dramatic punctuation, and jaw-dropping memes targeting his political rivals.