‘Setting Him Up for Trouble’: Kylie Kelce’s Elevator Confession About Gabrielle Union’s Husband Dwyane Wade Has Fans Saying Kelce Crossed the Line

Since the unforgettable elevator fiasco involving Beyoncé, Solange, and Jay-Z after the 2014 Met Gala, it seems that everyone has an elevator story to tell.

Kylie Kelce, the wife of retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, dropped startling details about her elevator run-in with Gabrielle Union’s husband, Dwyane Wade, and now fans are questioning her motive.

Kylie Kelce goes after Gabrielle Union’s husband, Dwyane Wade, over a perceived elevator snub. (Photos: “Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce”/ YouTube’ Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for W Magazine)

During the latest episode of her podcast “Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce,” she stated, “I have a longstanding beef with Dwyane Wade that, you guessed it, Dwyane Wade actually knows nothing about,” she began.

Kelce claims she feels “very strongly about” a 2018 incident where the former NBA player refused to speak to her and her four bridesmaids in an elevator at the Logan Hotel in Philly for her wedding to Jason.

Clearly unacquainted with why a Black man would keep to himself in an elevator full of white women that he didn’t know in America, the arrogance was abundant as Kelce recalled, “He didn’t say a goddamn word.”

“We were going down for the wedding,” she shared. “So, everyone is, I am in a wedding dress with a veil on the back of my head. Every, all, we have all four bridesmaids and the wedding planner, Sarah, in the elevator with us. And we just so happened to get on the elevator with Dwyane Wade. And here’s the problem that I have with that. He didn’t say a goddamn word, which is crazy.”

Bro Kylie Kelce is a full blown narcissist. She has “beef” with Dwyane wade because he didn’t say anything to her in an elevator and has held onto that for almost 10 years what a fucking psycho pic.twitter.com/JwJ3X34SqG — Will johnson enjoyer EX boyfriend (@willjohnsonbf1) February 12, 2026

Kelce said it didn’t make sense considering they were such an “enclosed space,” and he didn’t utter a word. She later added, “That s—t blew my mind.”

Fans were shocked by Kelce’s belief that she’d been snubbed, and she was roasted for her “beef” with Wade. Kelce was dragged as fan after fan spoke of Wade’s character while questioning hers.

“Are you kidding me? Who could possibly have a problem with Dwyane Wade? I’ve only heard glowing things about him being a class act,” one fan. “also know firsthand what a gentleman he is. He did something this past weekend at the Marquette men’s basketball for someone I know who graduated from there. Dwyane Wade went over and above what you could expect with his time and generosity. Sorry, Kylie your being rather petty and seems like you just need attention.”

It’s not clear what the generous thing was, but Wade was in attendance at his alma mater on Feb. 7 for a game at Marquette, where he founded the Wade Scholars‘ program in 2024. Wade has also donated $3 million for scholarships for Marquette students.

“I doubt Wade meant anything by it,” noted another. “He appears to be a very shy, reserved man and may have felt embarrassed, uncomfortable, and didn’t know what to say or how to react.”

Defenders came in hot, blasting Kelce for making the story more than what it is.

“Usually I like Kylie Kelce, but I disagree with her on this,” added one person. “A lot of people just want to be left alone in their time. If he said nothing, then leave it at that. If she wanted to talk to him, open your mouth & do so. You can’t expect you from other people.”

Another said, “Wade was being smart. He didn’t know them and talking to strange unknown women w/o his wife or others present he would have bee setting himself up for trouble. He was simply protecting himself nothing more.”

More harsh responses warned Kylie to get over it, questioning why she didn’t just introduce herself as Jason’s wife.

“She really, really needs to get over herself,” replied a fifth person. “I can just imagine if he said something about them looking beautiful, someone somewhere would say he was flirting with them, and BOOM, he’s the one blamed for simply being polite.”

The Kelces were married in April 2018, a few months after Wade was traded back to the Miami Heat from the Cleveland Cavaliers. He retired the following year. Wade and Union have been married since 2014.













