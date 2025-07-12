‘Oh No… She Would Not Like That’: Dwyane Wade Refuses to Call Wife Gabrielle Union Common Nickname

Love languages come in many forms, and for Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, respecting each other’s preferences extends even to the simplest things, like nicknames. The retired NBA star recently made a candid revelation about his actress wife that had viewers both laughing and taking notes about the intricacies of long-term relationships.

During a guest appearance on the Wednesday, July 9, episode of “Today with Jenna & Friends,” Wade found himself in the middle of discussing relationship milestones when he accidentally stepped into territory that his wife of nearly a decade definitely would not have approved.

Dwyane Wade revealed his wife Gabrielle Union dislikes being called “Gabby.” (Photo: Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

The conversation took an unexpectedly personal turn as the basketball icon shared insights about navigating love, family, and the small details that can make or break domestic harmony. The moment came when co-host Jenna Bush Hager asked Wade about the first big step in his relationship with Union, whom he married in 2014.

Without thinking, Wade began his response by saying, “Me and Gabby’s first big step?” before immediately catching himself midsentence. The realization of his slip-up was instant and amusing. “Oh, I called her ‘Gabby.’ She would not like that. Me and Gab’s first big step,” he quickly corrected, his expression shifting to one of genuine concern about his verbal misstep.

Bush Hager, clearly intrigued by this unexpected revelation, pressed for clarification.

“Oh, you don’t call her Gabby?” she asked, probably speaking for viewers who were equally curious about this surprising domestic detail.

Wade’s response was emphatic and telling: “No, no, no, no,” he said, breaking into laughter before adding, “It’s a long story.”

The brief exchange revealed something deeper about the couple’s dynamic and the respect Wade has for his wife’s preferences, even when it comes to something as seemingly minor as a nickname.

The conversation didn’t end there, though. Wade went on to share another nickname that does have the Union stamp of approval within their family circle.

“The kids, if you saw the sign we put up when I proposed to her, it said ‘Nickie’ and I kind of introduced her as Nickie,” he explained.

This particular moniker, he revealed, comes from Union’s middle name, Monique, and represents something more family-oriented and intimate than her public persona.

The “Bring It On” star’s “Nickie” nickname became public knowledge thanks to a federal complaint in 2023.

In a civil lawsuit filed against Jamie Foxx for alleged sexual assault, the accuser claimed that during a 2015 encounter, Foxx made inappropriate comments, including telling her “You look like Nickie,” specifically referring to Gabrielle Union’s nickname. This unwanted association with a sexual assault allegation may contribute to Union’s preference for keeping certain nicknames within family boundaries rather than having them casually mentioned in public forums.

Wade elaborated on the significance of using “Nickie” during their early relationship, explaining how it connected to introducing Union to his children.

“OK, her family calls her this, and not Gabrielle Union the actress, that they probably have some previous conversations in that year about her. And so we just tried to go in with that family aspect,” he explained.

The discussion naturally evolved into Wade reflecting on what he considered the most significant milestone in their relationship: Union meeting his children. For Wade, who is father to Dahveon Morris, 21, Zaire Wade, 23, Zaya Wade, 18, Xavier Wade, 11, and shares daughter Kaavia James, 6, with Union, this moment represented a crucial test of their compatibility.

“My kids are so a part of my life and I went through a very public custody battle with my kids as well,” Wade noted, referencing his legal disputes with his children’s mothers. “And so they kind of just came with me. It was kind of like, ‘Alright, stepmom.’ She didn’t sign up to be a stepmom when we started dating, so it was a little rough early on.”

This seemingly simple story about nickname preferences actually illuminates something profound about successful relationships: the importance of paying attention to the small things that matter to your partner, especially when external circumstances might make certain personal details feel less private than intended.