‘You’re Some S–tbag F—ing Guy!’: Morgan Freeman Dragged Into Jason Kelce’s Dramatic Showdown with Irate Fan Over an Autograph

Jason Kelce, 37, found himself in a heated exchange with a fan seeking an autograph.

TMZ Sports obtained footage of the retired Philadelphia Eagles player being shouted down by an upset man following the taping of a “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” episode on Nov. 21.

“You ain’t nobody special. You’re some s—bag f—ng guy that thinks he’s on some pedestal. Don’t be a d—!” the man yelled at Kelce as the Super Bowl LII champion was seen getting in his vehicle.

Morgan Freeman Dragged Into Jason Kelce’s Dramatic Showdown with Irate Fan Over an Autograph (Photos: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File; Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube)

“I have a habit. I’m not signing for people following where I’m going,” Kelce told the group of people outside the El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard in California.

The man fired back, “We’re not following you. We get every guest that comes here. Morgan f—ing Freeman did it with a busted hand! That’s 100 times bigger than your sorry a—!”

He continued to rant by saying, “I’m with the sh-t! Morgan Freeman, Harris Ford, have the time, but you don’t!? F— you!”

Eventually, Kelce got out of his SUV, walked behind the gate and over to the crowd to sign autographs. The angry autograph seeker continued to berate the Ohio-born NFL star before admitting to being “ashamed” of that moment.

The constant references to Freeman, 87, result from when the actor sustained a broken arm, elbow, and shoulder damage from a 2008 car accident in Charleston, Mississippi.

According to reports, the Academy Award winner has to wear compression gloves to keep the blood flowing as a result of his injuries from the wreck.

“It’s the fibromyalgia,” Freeman told Esquire magazine in 2012 when asked about his nerve-damaged left hand. “Up and down the arm. That’s where it gets so bad. Excruciating.”

Ironically, the “Lioness” cast member discussed a bad autograph signing experience while appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Oct. 2018.

During his run on “The Electric Company” show in the 1970s, he left a signing event at a shopping mall and found papers with his signature scattered on the floor.

The intense post-Kimmel show interaction between Kelce and his tormenter ended with both men expressing love for each other and shaking hands. YouTube commenters shared their reactions to the clip of Kelce getting cursed out for initially not wanting to sign autographs at that moment.

“Adult crying over an autograph that he wants to sell on eBay,” one person posted. Another comment read, “And people wonder why celebrities stay away from these psychos. A grown man acting like this is absurd.”

A fan of the ex-professional athlete wrote, “Jason Kelce handled the situation with class, he didn’t have to come out and sign anything. Meanwhile, this guy acted like a clown.”

Additionally, another fan offered Kelce advice, writing, “Jason’s gotta learn how to ignore people. This the second time he’s been baited by the riff-raff.”

Previously, TMZ Sports released footage of Kelce getting into a physical altercation in Pennsylvania before the Penn State versus Ohio State college football game on Nov. 2.

Kelce was seen slamming a Penn State fan’s phone to the ground near Beaver Stadium. Apparently, the fan refered to Jason’s brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, as a homophobic slur.

In response, Kelce turned towards the fan’s face and asked, “Who’s a f—– now!?” Following online backlash, the “Monday Night Countdown” analyst addressed the situation during a broadcast of the ESPN pre-game show.

“I’m not happy with anything that took place. I’m not proud of it. In a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate, and I just don’t think that’s a productive thing, I really don’t,” Kelce said, according to ESPN.com.

The “New Heights” podcast host continued, “I don’t think it leads to discourse and it’s the right way to go about things. In that moment I fell down to a level that I shouldn’t have… I try to treat people with common decency and respect, and I’m going to keep doing that moving forward.”