‘Thinking Like a Man’: Gabrielle Union Once Said She Felt Entitled to Cheat on Her Ex, Now Fans Claim Dwyane Wade’s Break Baby Was Her ‘Karma’ Catching Up

Gabrielle Union became a two-time New York Times bestselling author with her unabashed candor in books “We’re Going to Need More Wine” and “You Got Anything Stronger?”

The “Think Like a Man” actress has maintained that same openness in interviews, even when topics like relationships, infidelity, and “break babies” are up for discussion.

When her scandalous admissions about Union’s first marriage to NFL player Chris Howard resurfaced on Instagram, social media users did not hold back.

Gabrielle Union’s cheating past resurfaces as social media erupts with comments about Dwyane Wade’s “break baby.” (Photo by Olivia Wong/WireImage)

Union and Howard were married for four years and divorced in 2005. She confessed that they had both been unfaithful, though many believe her motives for stepping out were seemingly fueled by power and entitlement.

‘People Really Felt Anger…Listen to the Whole Thing’: Gabrielle Union Hits Back at Naysayers Who Slammed Her Justifying Cheating on Her First Husband Because She Was the Breadwinner

“I felt that that’s what comes, the spoils of riches. Like my dad before me, whoever has the most gets to do whatever the hell they want is what I thought,” Union explained on the “Armchair Expert” podcast in 2023.

The recirculating look into the messy relationship again yielded mixed reactions to the Hollywood star’s confession on an Instagram post that resurfaced Union’s confessions.

At first, someone joked that she was “thinking like a man.” “She wanted the wife aesthetic but not the real life commitment,” wrote a second person.

A third claimed, “If a man would have said this, he would have been crucified.”

Some debated the double standards of cheating, while other spectators shifted the discourse to Union and Dwyane Wade’s marriage. The couple has been married since 2014.

Wade already had two sons from his first marriage. A year prior to saying “I do,” he and Union briefly broke up, and the Miami Heat phenom welcomed his third son, Xavier, with “Basketball Wives” personality Aja Metoyer.

“So why was she hurt when D Wade cheated? He pays all the bills right?” remarked a second person.

“Now she goes 50/50 with Dwayne Wade. I think that’s an upgrade,” wrote another user. The A-list lovebirds sent social media into a frenzy in 2023 when she revealed their 50/50 financial arrangement.

This year, Union disclosed on the “Balanced Black Girl” podcast that the ratio has shifted, starting with her only covering 35 percent of the mortgage for their California home. A fourth individual deduced that the breakup and “break baby” were “karma” for Union’s previous infidelity. Wade’s brief romance with Metoyer remains his and Union’s only confirmed relationship scandal.