‘A Very Jealous Woman’: Jenna Bush Hager Gets Emotional Over Gift from Dwyane Wade as Cameras Zoom In on Gabrielle Union’s Side-Eye

Dwyane Wade nabbed a short co-hosting alongside “Today With Jenna & Friends” with host Jenna Bush Hager last year, and viewers enjoyed their on-screen chemistry and friendly banter between the two.

Bush Hager recently revealed what it was like working with the retired NBA star in front of his wife, Gabrielle Union — in a moment that has fans eyeing the hosts’ flirty energy and word choice about another woman’s husband.

Jenna Bush Hager’s flirty banter about Dwayne Wade, in front of his wife, Gabrielle Union, goes completely the wrong way. (Photos @TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Screenshot; @gabunion/Instagram)

Union, who joined Bush Hager and her new co-host, Sheinelle Jones, on “Today With Jenna & Sheinelle” for the Jan. 14th show, looked stunned after hearing one of the hosts reveal a secret about her husband.

After the actress made her way to the interview table on stage, Bush Hager leaned right in, sharing that the former baller had given her a heart-warming gift.

“Well, first, how’s my bestie?” she asked Union, adding that Union should inform him of her nickname for Wade.

“Uh, he’s good,” replied the actress. “He’s good. He sends his love to everyone.”

“I don’t know if you know this, but he did the most thoughtful thing ever,” said Bush Hager. “I actually brought it. This is usually in my bar. It has a little wine on it from some usage, but he wrote me this, and I’m not going to read it all, but he wrote me this beautiful, handwritten note — which reminds me so much of my grandparents [who] used to do this.”

Bush Hager said Wade also gave her a handwritten note with important dates from her life, such as her wedding to Henry Chase Hager and the birth of their children — Mila, 12, Poppy, 10, and Hal, who is 6. “And he sent me a bottle of wine for each of these,” she added.

Union listened to the story with a polite expression on her face as Bush Hager went on and on about Wade. “That’s so, I have,” replied Union. “That is who he is. Like, he’s a very thoughtful person.”

After a clip of the interview was shared on Instagram, fans zoomed in on Union’s face as the host gushed over her husband’s gesture, and many joked that the actress was hard at work.

One fan joked, “She wrote the notes. That’s why she laughing. Can’t say nothing,” which prompted another to reply, “I thought the same it was like she was trying not to laugh.”

“She thought this Queen didn’t know,” wrote another. A third fan claimed, “We all know Gabby is a very jealous lady. All hell will break loose at home late.”

Many social media users focused in on Union and her choice of words.

“When she said, he sends his love to EVERYONE, that was a warning,” noted a third person.

Another agreed, “That was a ‘don’t play with me girl’….I know she got a smooth cuss out backstage,” laughed another. “Mary Jane ain’t fooling me… I know those facial expressions very well.”

Bush Hager also asked Union if she and Wade were members of the mile high club, but the 53-year-old said Wade was “too big.” “I mean that’s not me!” she replied. “My spouse is way too big for us to do anything together in an airplane bathroom. That’s not fun for anybody.” Union added that while she and Wade did not partake in the airplane bathroom shenanigans, she had no problem with those who do.

It’s unclear if Union was jealous or secretly rolling her eyes at Bush Hager, but fans are familiar with her previous claims of jealousy that impacted their relationship following Wade’s cameo in “What To Expect When You’re Expecting,” which saw him ballroom dancing.

‘I was like, “What is this, pasodoble?”… I know I couldn’t do it. God bless, he is better than me,” she told host Jalen Rose on the “Renaissance” podcast in 2021.

Union continued, “We just try to lead with love and transparency and people rock with us… We still screw up and we just lead with that. You aren’t going to be able to tell me or him nothing about us that we haven’t already told you first.”