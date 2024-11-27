‘Grounds for Divorce’: Gabrielle Union Leaves Dwyane Wade Speechless After She Exposes His ‘Betrayal’ and Calls Him Out for an Act of Theft 

Gabrielle Union is down to split finances 50/50 with Dwyane Wade, but she draws the line with her food.

Last year, the couple sent social media users into overdrive as they debated how the duo makes their dollars stretch despite them both earning millions in their respective careers and business endeavors.

To the dismay of plenty, the Wades have agreed to foot the cost of luxe vacations, all things related to their daughter, Kaavia James, and the bills associated with their Los Angeles-area home. Some of the pushback the married couple of 10 years faced came from naysayers who felt the retired NBA player should be the sole provider even though Union continues to be a working actress with a résumé spanning three decades.

Gabrielle Union catches Dwyane Wade in a compromised moment that fans are calling “grounds for divorce.” Photo: Gabunion/Instagram.

Now, it seems as though the socially active celebrities have yet again sparked a range of reactions after Union shared her husband coveting her food. In a post shared on TikTok, the “Deliver Us From Eva” star recorded herself sensually strutting to a full-length mirror in a black dress and fur jacket as Wade stood at a counter behind her, digging into a fast food bag.

“So I come in off the road, and this man is eating the Wendy’s that I Uber Eated from the plane,” she said. Wade briefly froze and looked at the camera when he realized she had her phone out for the sole purpose of catching him in the act. However, he was ultimately unbothered by her play-by-play of the crime as he was also observed chewing what appeared to be a french fry.

“You kno he was waiting on her to get home with that bag,” comically quipped one person when the slip was reshared by The Shade Room. Another said, “Imagine tryna be sexy but your man only worried about the food.” And a third user commented, “She mad about the food…. I’m a be like why you ain’t come get me.”

While it remains unclear what city Union reunited with Wade in, she did document that she had been traveling from Las Vegas. The star had been in town to attend the singer Adele’s final show of her residency.

“Rumor has it… she owes us nothing” and “thank you @dwyanewade for the most epic wrap gift I could imagine,” Union included in a caption of a post about the trip. According to IMdB, she has two upcoming projects, “White David” which has completed production, and “The Casket Girls,” which is still a work in progress.

Elsewhere in the comments, an individual determined that Wade may have been a bit too eager to get to the fries, because they wrote, “That n—ga high as hell i know a case of the munchies when i see it.”

But on TikTok, Union’s female followers, in particular, were unsure they could have handled the food thievery as well as the actress. “The betrayal I would have felt,” a follower wrote. Someone else said, “I would’ve been so mad,” while a third woman took the matter to a new level when she wrote, “Grounds for divorce.”

Only Union and Wade know what it would take to blow up their marriage, but their relationship has already survived a “break baby” the retired Miami Heat star welcomed a year before their nuptials, infertility, and issues they have never shared with the public.