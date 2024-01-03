‘Nothing French or Italian About That Name’: Ciara Gets Schooled By Bilingual Fans After Claiming Her Infant Daughter Name — Amora — Translates to ‘Love’ In Several Languages

Singer Ciara was schooled by her fans about the meaning of her newborn daughter’s name.

The “Level Up” singer’s daughter Amora Princess Wilson was born in December, and Ciara shared a picture online indicating that Amora means “Love” in three languages. However, fans quickly let her know that she was mistaken, with one fan noting that Amora is the name of a French mustard.

Ciara called out for claiming her daughter’s name, Amora, mean love in other languages. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

In her Instagram Story on Jan. 2, she wrote, “Amora = Love in Italian. Amora = Love in French. Amora = Love in Arabic.”

Ciara’s post was captured by The Jasmine Brand, where fans in the comment section quickly corrected the mother of four about her translations.

“Amour is love in French; amora is a popular French mustard,” noted one fan. “The French is not Frenching,” added another, prompting one fan to reply, “The Arabic is not Arabic-ing. I spoke Arabic my entire 40 years and that is not how you say love in Arabic.”

The Italian word for love is amore. One social media user told the 38-year-old, “Ciara hunny nothing French or Italian about that name. It’s very AA wanting to be unique and bougie.”

Mrs. Russell Wilson announced Amora’s birth on Dec. 11 on Instagram with the caption, “Amora Princess Wilson 9lbs 1oz We Love You so much!” She and her NFL star husband Russell Wilson also share a 6-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess, and a 3-year-old son Win Harrison. Ciara also shares 9-year-old Future Zahir with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future.

Russell & Ciara Wilson’s beautiful Children!!! 2 Boys & 2 Girls! Future, Sienna, Win, & Amora 🥹🫶🏾🫶🏾 This family is so beautiful & blessed!!!! 😭🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/3LvX6tYwjb — Brit-Ta-Nay-Nay (@BrittanyLovesC) December 11, 2023

Fans suspected the “Goodies” singer was initially pregnant with twins due to the size of her baby bump.

Hours before giving birth, she was spotted in the stands supporting her husband with their kids as he led the Broncos to a victory against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Yesterday Ciara attended the Broncos game to watch Russell bring home a Win and then turned around and delivered a healthy baby girl.



Ciara worked her entire pregnancy and had fun with it. She is such a boss. 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/Ht7S4eAbl3 — Lil Plant Daddy 🌱 (@Druske) December 11, 2023

While Ciara learned her daughter’s name does not translate the way she thought, she also recently learned she is related to baseball star Derek Jeter. The “How We Roll” vocalist learned the news on an episode of the PBS series “Finding Your Roots.”

Cici shared a clip of the moment on Instagram with the caption, “The moment I learned @DerekJeter was my cousin! Crazy! Thank you @drhenrylouisgates for such an incredible experience! This was a dream come true to learn about my family genealogy!”

The Ciara episode aired on Jan. 2 on PBS.