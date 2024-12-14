‘Be Calm!’: Russell Wilson Loses all Composure as Ciara Turns Up the Heat In Seductive New Post

R&B singer Ciara, 39, wowed the internet and her husband, Russell Wilson, with a new batch of photos on Instagram this week.

It’s been a year since the married couple welcomed their fourth child, and they’ve seemed inseparable since Cici returned from a worldwide tour this summer.

On Dec. 12, the “Goodies” hitmaker shared an eight-post carousel featuring images of herself in a black cleavage-showing dress, cheetah-collared coat, and high-heeled shoes.

Ciara captioned her sultry photos, “SassCi.” Wilson, 36, jumped into his wife’s comment section to express, “See u in a lil bit…”

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Ciara (L) and Russell Wilson at the Serena Williams’ 2024 ESPY Awards After-Party at Delilah on July 11, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for WME)

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback’s flirty remarks toward Ciara inspired others on the social media platform to respond as well.

One Instagram user replied, “Russ, do not play about Mrs. Wilson! I love that for [y’all],” while another warned him, “be calm be calmmmm.”

Dozens noted that “The body is bodying,” giving their feedback on the mother of four’s curvy pics. “I’m mad sis stay looking like she had nobody’s babies,” wrote one Ciara supporter.

An additional person commented, “I see why Russ is having a hell of a year!” A Steelers fan added, “SIR!! You have a game to prepare for!”

The snapshots from Ciara’s post were taken while she was in New York City on Dec. 12 for the opening night event for her longtime friend Kim Kardashian’s flagship SKIMs store on Fifth Avenue.

Other celebrity attendees included Cardi B, Gayle King, La La Anthony, Meghan Trainor, Nia Long, Paris Hilton, Teyana Taylor, and Winnie Harlow.

However, the “Level Up” singer arrived at the star-studded party in a different outfit than the Instagram look that had her football-playing spouse in a frenzy.

Ciara rocked an all-black ensemble that featured a leather blazer, fur boots, and zipper sunglasses.

Ciara, Cardi B, La La, and Teyana Taylor at Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS flagship store opening in NYC. pic.twitter.com/56UfqvYPBO — Ciara Squad (@CiaraSquad_) December 13, 2024

While his wife partied in NYC, Wilson was in Pittsburgh for the Steelers’ Christmas party with three of the couple’s children.

“Best Time @Steelers Christmas party! I Thank God for these moments! We missed you momma & SiSi! @Ciara,” the Super Bowl XLVIII champion tweeted on Dec. 12.

Wilson’s family tweet also contained several photos of 10-year-old Future Zahir Wilbourn, 4-year-old Win Harrison Wilson, and 1-year-old Amora Princess Wilson.

Future Zahir is the biological son of Ciara and 41-year-old hip-hop artist Nayvadius “Future” Wilbourn. Wilson raises the rap star’s namesake as his stepson.

Best Time @Steelers Christmas party! I Thank God for these moments! We missed you momma & SiSi! @Ciara pic.twitter.com/1w0uwsFH44 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) December 13, 2024

In addition, Wilson and Ciara share a 7-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess “SiSi” Wilson. Russell is the father of “The Color Purple” actress’s three younger kids.

Wilson began dating Ciara in 2015. They wed in July 2016 at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England. Previously, Russell was married to his first wife, Ashton Meem, from 2012 to 2014.

Ciara was set to marry Future at one point. After announcing their engagement in 2013, the “Where You Go” collaborators called it quits in 2015 after the birth of Future Zahir.

During an Oct. 2024 interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Ciara recalled the moment she knew Russell would be the right choice to help guide Future as a stepparent.

“He just always has been, since day one, one to jump in and be about that life, goes to the parent-teacher conferences,” she told Clarkson. “He’s into every detail, making sure the sports and the gymnastics, everything is lined up.”

Wilson also spoke about fatherhood and meeting Ciara’s oldest son for the first time during a sit-down with the “I Am Athlete” podcast in February.

“When I walked in the room and I saw little Future — he’s 9 months at the time, and he crawls in my lap. It was like, ‘This is going to be my responsibility,’” Wilson said.

The former Seattle Seahawks star also stated, “I remember leaving that night and God’s saying to me raising this child is going to be your responsibility.”

Between fans’ speculations about CiCi’s clothing and rumors swirling, some believe they are ready for baby number five. In October, Wilson poured fuel on that gossip fire by telling his wife on Instagram, “I’m ready when you are. We can call him Cinco.”

Wilson and the Steelers (10-3) are preparing to travel to meet their cross-state rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles (11-2), on Dec. 15. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback heads into that game in Philadelphia with 1,784 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first season in Pittsburgh.