‘Wow Just Wow’: Sydney Sweeney’s Head-Turning New Look Has Fans Staring as Critics Believe She’s Giving Up Her Acting Career

Actress Sydney Sweeney has switched it up, and her latest move has fans unsure what to think.

The “Euphoria” star, known for her busty frame and provocative acting, has been patiently awaiting the release of season three, while receiving mixed reviews for her films “Eden,” “Christy,” and “The Housemaid.”

In the meantime, Sweeney’s been busy promoting her lingerie brand, but her fans are now wondering if she’s giving up her acting career for good.

Sydney Sweeney bares it all for a new lingerie ad … again. (Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

‘Weird Thing to Post About Your Dad’: Donald Trump Jr. Sparks Outrage with Cringe Post Linking Dad Donald Trump to Sydney Sweeney Amid Backlash

The 28-year-old actress showed fans what they been missing from Cassie Howard in season three of “Euphoria,” which releases this April. In a new Instagram post shared on Feb. 2, Sweeney is seen wearing see-through white lingerie as she stands in front of a window in a little house with French doors.

A garden of red roses serves as her backdrop in several scenes as she lies on the grass. She struck a sexy pose while smelling a rose before cutting a few from garden and watering plants cut in the shape of a mannequin and wearing the actress’s lingerie.

Previewing a new collection dropping on February 4, Sweeney wore black lingerie and a garter in some images, with her entire backside on full display as she cut more roses and watered the garden.

She is also seen riding an electric lawn mower in her lingerie and stripping down in the window as her figure is shown in her silhouette.

Several fans were shocked and surprised, pointing to a pattern of Sweeney flaunting her curvy body on social media. But what most want to know is her career in the drain?

“When your acting is limited, show your boobs,” one fan . “So I take it she has given up on being seen as a serious actress,” another .

A third countered, “Well, she’s not Meryl Streep and doesn’t pretend to be. Sydney is monetizing her looks, so good for her! Stunning girl!”

Giving her praise for being confident in herself, one added, “Wow, just wow! Take note ladies, this is what a real woman looks like.”

Sweeney calls SYRNs “Seductress, Romantic, Playful, and Comfy.” She told Elle that her bras go up to size 42 DDD. The actress said that she had trouble finding cute bras that fit her as a teen due to her large breasts, and she wanted to create lingerie for “real life.”

“I wanted to build a lingerie brand that feels like it understands women instead of talking at them,” she said. “SYRN is about confidence without pressure, feeling sexy, powerful, soft, playful, or all of the above, depending on the day. As the sole founder, my vision was to create something that lives in real life and doesn’t hold anyone back.”

The actress also shared a promo for SYRN on Instagram on Jan. 28, and she is wearing see-through black and white lingerie in several shots.