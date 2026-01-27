‘She is Just Waiting for Him to Die’: Melania Lets It Slip That She and Trump Don’t Talk and Her Bizarre Comment About Her Business Has People Questioning Their Marriage

First lady Melania Trump is making the media rounds to promote her self-titled documentary, but even on a controlled press run, questions about her husband’s behavior have a way of creeping in.

As cameras focus on Donald Trump‘s wife, as her new project has reopened quiet speculation about the distance—and silences—defining the Trump marriage that has fans reading in between the lines.

Melania makes a bold claim that fans say reveals more cracks in her marriage to President Donald Trump. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

‘Trump Was 35 When Melania Was 10’: Trump Draws Gasps as Critics Examine His Marriage and a Melania Family Detail Stops Them Cold

Melania, 55, appeared on the “Fox & Friends” morning show for a short Q&A, where host Ainsley Earhardt asked her about the motivation behind filming and sharing her life behind the scenes, which led to an answer that raised some viewers’ eyebrows.

“This story was never told before, so the audience will see me, how I manage my business, my philanthropy, family, preparations for the inauguration, and also establishing the East Wing of the White House,” Melania said about the Brett Ratner-directed doc on Jan. 27.

She added that the documentary will also show how she manages all of that in 20 days before the inauguration, as well as her reintroduction as first lady.

Melania’s quote instantly turned into online chatter, with critics pointing out that the East Wing she referenced doesn’t even exist anymore. That wing was flattened in 2025, when her 79-year-old husband had the historic space bulldozed to clear room for a sprawling ballroom reportedly costing between $250 million and $400 million—making her nostalgic framing land less like legacy-building and more like revisionist theater.

Fans online say the moment was a clear sign that Melania and Trump barely communicate at all, stoking claims that they don’t share daily—or even weekly—conversations by phone or at home, and that she doesn’t live there with him either.

“Didn’t a wrecking ball ‘establish the East Wing’? I’m confused, is she saying she was at the controls?” someone on Threads wondered. A sarcastic reply read, “I mean, technically that would be disestablishing it, right?”

One poster asked, “Does she mean the East Wing that’s a pile of rocks right now?” referring to the dozens of images of the debris at the White House after demolition.

The Slovenian-American socialite was also mocked when another person jokingly inquired, “Is her English that bad and she [meant] ballroom?”

Prior to its destruction, the East Wing traditionally served as the executive office space for the first lady and her staff. The iconic White House Family Theater was also housed in the East Wing before Trump unveiled his 89,000-square-foot ballroom redesign.

Other online reactions directed at Melania got even more combative as they took her remarks as accepting fault for destroying part of the People’s House. One Threads commenter exclaimed, “Melania, you are an idiot! You destroyed the East Wing of the White House!”

WASHINGTON (AP) — The entire White House East Wing has been demolished as Trump moves forward with ballroom construction, AP photos show.



AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin pic.twitter.com/MzV00mTN2V — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 23, 2025

“I honestly believe that he had it torn down in a huff because she refused to live there and act like a normal first lady,” a harsh critic of Melania and Trump furiously suggested.

Another said, “She is just waiting for him to die so she can collect the illegal way he made money on the side in the last year.”

As previously reported, Melania has chosen to make the Mar-a-Lago private resort in Palm Beach, Florida, her official residence instead of the White House in Washington with Trump.

Her previous official address was Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York. While staying at Mar-a-Lago, she reportedly sleeps in a separate area from the president, with her bedroom supposedly being located in a 75-foot tower on the property.

That unproven speculation that Trump tore down the East Wing as retaliation for Melania allegedly not wanting to be around him got some more ammunition in late 2025 when the MAGA leader admitted that the first lady was unhappy about the ballroom construction.

“I wouldn’t say my wife is thrilled. She hears pile drivers in the background, all day, all night,” Trump stated at the White House Congressional Ball while standing next to Melania at the podium.

He went on to say Melania would ask, “Darling, could you turn off the pile drivers?” The New York City native then recalled telling his wife, “Sorry, darling, that’s progress.”

🚨 NEW: Fox’s @JesseBWatters REVEALS what President Trump told him about the new White House ballroom plans: “I said, Mr President, the ballroom is like four times the size of the White House! He said: ‘Jesse, it’s a monument. I’m building a monument to myself because no-one else… pic.twitter.com/gQfzAyH30S — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) December 21, 2025

Another Fox News figure may have hinted at Trump’s real motive for building his lavish ballroom. During a December 2025 speech at a Turning Point USA event, Jesse Watters shared an anecdote about a private conversation with the president.

“[Trump] rolls the whole thing out. And guys, I don’t know if you know this – the ballroom is huge. I said, ‘Mr. President, the ballroom is four times the size of the White House,” Watters, 47, told the audience, before resuming, “He said, ‘Jesse, it’s a monument. I’m building a monument to myself, because no one else will.”

Though it is still unclear whether Trump’s vanity or jealousy caused Melania and future first ladies to lose the East Wing is still unclear, the response from a large portion of the public is transparent.

Trump’s decision to reshape the look of the White House grounds remains a hot-button issue that his detractors insist represents the decay and decline of his polarizing second presidency. Melania’s reminder that the East Wing has been dismantled fueled more heat aimed at the administration.