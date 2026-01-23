‘I Don’t Believe it’: Trump Returns from Davos Alone as 21st Wedding Anniversary with Melania Passes in Silence — and a White House Post Raises More Questions Than It Answers

Melania Trump has drawn clear lines around her private life and where she stands with President Donald Trump.

A residential change — made just ahead of their wedding anniversary — is now revealing more cracks in their marriage, especially as Trump returns from Davos, Switzerland, while first lady settles elsewhere.

Melania and Donald Trump’s anniversary gets overshadowed by his Davos trip to meet with world leaders. (Photo by Alon Skuy/Getty Images)

‘WTF’: Trump Rips Into Melania, Tells the Crowd How Little She Thinks of Him, and Follows With a Line That Exposes the Cracks In Their Marriage

By 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, Trump was back on U.S. soil, landing at Joint Base Andrews on Air Force One before returning to the White House — alone. However, Melania did not make the trip with him.

Reports state the Trumps were expected to have a quiet dinner at home, though it’s unclear if Melania was present as she now resides in Florida.

According to The Daily Beast, Melania, 55, has made Mar-a-Lago her official residence, the sprawling Palm Beach property that also operates as a members-only private club. Court records show she formally changed her address from Trump Tower in Manhattan to Mar-a-Lago in October 2025.

While residing on the same property, Melania still plans to keep her distance. Trump’s bedroom is reportedly located in the private family quarters amid claims that first lady sleeps in a 75-foot tower, like the golden-haired fairy tale character Rapunzel.

Neither she nor Trump acknowledged their anniversary on social media on Jan. 22. However, the White House shared a post of the couple hugging from behind on a balcony, with Trump staring at Melania with his hand above her waist as she looks down at the crowd.

“That photo is AI! No way she’d throw her arm around him,” said one shocked Instagram user wrote in the comments. Another who agreed said, “Also that crowd through the railing… lol.”

Many still “Don’t believe it,” claiming Melania’s never that affectionate with Trump.

“Probably the first time they’ve embraced in decades,” noted one person, as another said, “A third marriage isn’t really something to brag about.”

News that Trump’s third spouse is keeping her distance has reignited questions about their relationship, especially as Marla Maples, his second wife, remains a familiar presence at Mar-a-Lago events during his second term, which began in January 2025.

That skepticism extends to how many are reading the couple’s living arrangement now.

Reports that she chooses to stay away from him at the site did not come as a shock to many online commenters.

“Wouldn’t you?? She says, ‘I’m only here for the money, buddy, otherwise leave me alone,’” one MSN reader expressed in reaction to an article about Melania allegedly keeping clear of Trump at the lavish location.

A second person wrote, “She can’t stand him, just like sane Americans!” Rumors of Trump’s repellent hygiene were brought up in response to Melania’s living situation when someone wondered, “Is this on account of Trump’s bad [odor]?”

The president’s alleged stench incited other disgusted reactions as one person asked, “Can you imagine sleeping with that repulsive man? Maybe that’s his problem… wonder when he last had any… yuck.”

Melania married Trump more than two decades ago, though their lack of visible affection has long been noted. That dynamic was already on display during a 2004 appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, where their awkward physical exchanges stood out — especially after Trump hinted at pre-wedding doubts about the marriage.

“I think it’s going to work,” the former star of The Apprentice told DeGeneres when asked about the proposed date of the then-pending wedding. He then turned to Melania and said, “What do you think? Do you think it’ll work?”

A smiling Melania responded, “I think so. It better work.” At that moment, Trump brashly co-signed his then-fiancée’s sentiment by adding, “It better work… It better.” DeGeneres jokingly called him a “true romantic” who will not get “bitter,” which elicited a chuckle from Trump.

Melania Trump married Donald Trump on Jan. 22, 2005, and the two share one son, Barron Trump, born in 2006. Trump was previously married to Ivana Trump from 1977 to 1992, with whom he shares three children — Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump — and to Marla Maples from 1993 to 1999, the mother of Tiffany Trump.

Still, any suggestion that Melania’s role is purely performative was complicated during the 2025 holiday season, when she was filmed accompanying Trump at Christmas and New Year’s celebrations at Mar-a-Lago.

The first lady will have the chance to tell her own, sanitized story about her life as part of the Trump family in the forthcoming Brett Ratner-directed “Melania” documentary, which is set for release in theaters on Jan. 30.