‘Permanent Scowl on Her Face’: Melania’s Disdain for Trump and His ‘Bad Ideas’ Exposed In Report Suggesting She’s Quietly Sabotaging His New Projects

President Donald Trump has completely destroyed the East Wing of the White House to build a 90,000-square-foot ballroom.

The original cost of the ballroom was estimated to be $200 million, and last week, Trump changed the estimate to $300 million. At least two-thirds of Americans are against Trump’s renovation project, and rumor has it, even his wife, Melania Trump, wasn’t on board with his plans to change history.

Melania Trump reportedly tried to distance herself from her husband’s White House renovations on the East Wing. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

‘I’d Watch Your Words if I Were You’: Jimmy Kimmel Torches Trump’s Record, But It’s The Scathing Melania Punchline That May Land Him Back in Hot Water

First Lady reportedly raised her concerns about the East Wing demolition project privately. She also told her associates the East Wing ballroom project wasn’t hers, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Allegedly, when President Trump saw the initial photos of the destroyed structure, he grimaced — thinking the Executive Mansion had also been torn down. The 79-year-old president wants the ballroom built to entertain during state dinners.

The White House is asking people not to share pictures of the East Wing because it’s even worse today. pic.twitter.com/lbf0BUDyTW — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) October 21, 2025

According to People, it’s not a big secret that the first lady does not like the White House, and when Trump redecorated the Oval Office and presidential residence to resemble the couple’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, she was in support.

A source reportedly told the outlet that the Trumps “would prefer to be in Palm Beach,” so they were “bringing Mar-a-Lago to Washington.”

Another source, an alleged Mar-a-Lago club member, confirmed the couple’s plans to make the White House more like Mar-a-Lago.

“Anytime Melania and Donald can make the White House feel more like Mar-a-Lago, they will,” they said. “They love Mar-a-Lago. Not only is it their home, but Donald personally created much of the current decor and takes pride in living there and showing it to other people.”

Readers reacted to the news in the comment section, and the remarks varied from critiques of the 55-year-old’s morals to her alleged distaste for her husband.

Melania Trump frowning as Donald Trump turns his back is pure gold 😂 pic.twitter.com/fmuatldaQ8 — Josh Barton (@bartonreviews) January 23, 2017

“Are we supposed to believe that the First Lady has a shred of moral conscience? I think not…,” noted one.

Another reader replied, “She is a tacky monstrosity and complicit.”

“She thinks it’s a bad idea,” a third reader added. “Melania’s mad about the East Wing ‘remodel’ only because it wiped out some of her best hiding places,” joked another. “That permanent scowl on her face says it all,” one reader noted.

Trump said the ballroom would be paid for with private donations, adding that $350 million has been raised for the construction costs. White House spokesman Davis Ingle says the ballroom will be used for “generations.”

“President Trump is a builder at heart,” he said. “Make no mistake — the newly improved East Wing and brand new ballroom will make the People’s House more useful and beautiful for generations of presidents, and Americans, to come.”