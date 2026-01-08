‘They Are Both Really Bad at It’: Trump and Melania Go Back to Their Separate Lives — But the One Thing They Have In Common Might Shock You

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump‘s marriage has long been treated like a public performance, with skeptics convinced the real relationship begins only after the cameras shut off.

A new report has provided more purported insight into what goes on behind closed doors in the White House, despite previous claims that the first lady does not live there.

President Donald Trump reportedly shares “little interaction” with his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, outside of public events. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump Rips Into Melania, Tells the Crowd How Little She Thinks of Him, and Follows With a Line That Exposes the Cracks In Their Marriage

The pair reportedly keep separate routines and largely do “their own thing, with little interaction between them,” an unnamed source told People about Donald, 79, and Melania, 55.

Even though the unidentified insider claimed 19-year-old Barron Trump’s parents choose to spend time apart from each other except for photo-op appearances, they apparently share a favorite hobby.

“Donald has his own vision for his homes and clubs, and over the years has designed and selected a lot of the furnishings and finishings himself at Mar-a-Lago and the golf clubs,” the magazine’s supposed source added. “He and Melania have that in common. They both love interior design.”

Many internet commenters were not buying that the Trumps’ supposed enthusiasm for interior design is their bonding pastime, and provided their own guesses for what really unites the Republican politician and his spouse.

As that anonymous quote spread across the internet, social media users began weighing in on the latest rumors that the billionaire businessman and former model could be facing marital strife behind the scenes.

“I know what they’re not doing. She’s got the ick and he’s got a limp….?( hint it rhymes)” one Facebook reader jokingly commented in reaction to the hearsay. Another replied, “Too funny.”

A third person offered, “Shared interest: conning and grifting.” Yet another critic of Melania and Trump stated, “They may have a passion for interior design but they are both really bad at it.”

More harsh reactions added to the speculation that Melania is still with Trump only as a business arrangement. One said, “So in other words they don’t like each other and have a terrible marriage.”

“Partners in crime. They have stolen our history by tearing it down. The only thing left when they are gone will be a recorded history of all they pillaged and a never-ending poll showing them as the worst President and First Lady in our history,” read an additional response.

Melania showcases her interior design skills by decorating the White House during the holidays, pointing to her memorable red Christmas tree display in 2018.

Trump recently showcased his interior design taste by remodeling parts of their presidential home after being inaugurated as president for a second time in January 2025. The former reality TV star has showered the centuries-old landmark in gold decor.

The Oval Office now features golden ornaments on the walls, golden picture frames, and golden trinkets on the mantels. Trump brought the gilded aesthetic of his Trump Towers skyscraper in Manhattan and Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach to Washington, D.C., to his detractors’ dismay.

trump’s oval office update…looking like a new gilded age pic.twitter.com/QaDX1getN6 — Brad (@BraddrofliT) July 18, 2025

In December, Melania had the opportunity to present her vision of home decor when she decorated the White House for the holiday season, despite previously complaining in her husband’s first term about having the responsibility as first lady to oversee putting up Christmas ornaments.

Melania also reportedly raised concerns in private about Trump changing a historical design by destroying the building’s East Wing to construct a multi-million-dollar ballroom. The East Wing traditionally served as the first lady’s office space before it was demolished in October 2025.

If Melania was annoyed about losing her official workplace in Washington, she hid that displeasure throughout the closing months of 2025 when she emerged at Trump’s side for numerous festive-themed parties in Washington, D.C., and their Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

While Trump and Melania continue to present a united front at high-profile functions, the true dynamic of their partnership remains a point of contention among onlookers who believe the marriage is a sham and their true feelings for each other are not as loving as they appear.