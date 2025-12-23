‘Really?’: Trump Ally Breaks Ranks and Exposes What the President Didn’t Want Anyone Knowing About His Over-the-Top Ballroom

President Donald Trump has angered some of his biggest critics throughout 2025 with various polarizing decisions, but tearing down the White House’s East Wing in order to build a multi-million-dollar ballroom has become one of his most controversial acts.

Initially, the supposed 90,000-square-foot event space was estimated to cost around $200 million when it was announced in July, but the price tag has repeatedly increased throughout the year. Trump, 79, recently said the cost of the construction is now $400 million, doubling the original estimation.

Amid backlash for focusing on the expensive, privately-funded project as many Americans struggle with the cost of living, one of Trump’s loyal allies in the media admitted the ballroom is a vanity project for the billionaire politician.

President Donald Trump reportedly admitted he is building the lavish White House ballroom as a monument to himself. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

‘Newsom Was Spot On’: Gavin Newsom’s Savage New Nickname for Trump’s White House Project Has the Internet Howling

Fox News host Jesse Watters was tapped to give a speech at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix on Dec. 20. The right-wing pundit spoke about sharing a meal with Trump that included the MAGA frontman admitting the real reason he chose to build the ballroom in Washington, DC.

“So he brings us over to the executive room, and he sits down. We’re having, like, Mexican food. And he goes, ‘Jesse, do you want to see the rendition of the big beautiful ballroom?’ I said, ‘Sure, let me see it,’” Watters, 47, told the crowd.

The cable news commentator added, “[Trump] rolls the whole thing out. And guys, I don’t know if you know this – the ballroom is huge. I said, ‘Mr. President, the ballroom is four times the size of the White House.’”

🚨 NEW: Fox’s @JesseBWatters REVEALS what President Trump told him about the new White House ballroom plans: “I said, Mr President, the ballroom is like four times the size of the White House! He said: ‘Jesse, it’s a monument. I’m building a monument to myself because no-one else… pic.twitter.com/gQfzAyH30S — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) December 21, 2025

Watters then revealed some newsworthy information, noting that the White House ballroom was constructed to stroke Trump’s infamous ego.

“He said, ‘Jesse, it’s a monument. I’m building a monument to myself, because no one else will,’” Watters recalled Trump telling him as the audience broke out in laughter. “The Five” host also chuckled at the anecdote.

Watters reminiscing about hearing Trump allegedly confess that he destroyed part of the People’s House for his personal aggrandizement did not sit well with social media users who view the president as a disgrace to the office of the presidency.

“Really? A monument to this vile, evil person… perfect!” read a sarcastic reply in the Daily Beast’s comment section for an article about Watters’ disclosure of his private meeting with Trump.

A second commenter mockingly blasted Trump by exclaiming, “At least he realizes no one wants him to desecrate the White House – even to praise him!” A third simply wrote, “He is so gross.”

White House begins demolishing East Wing facade to build Trump’s ballroom.



Full Story: https://t.co/sHd0TwXCBD pic.twitter.com/bA3gU8vJhP — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 20, 2025

Over on X, the negative reactions continued with one irritated Trump critic posting, “That says it all. There [is] no need to trash the White House grounds except to feed Trump’s ego and narcissism.”

“What a narcissist. Trump’s ego is so out of control. Why would you build a monument to yourself?” wondered another person on the platform. Others continued, “Oh look he finally told the truth. You’re right no one will, only a narcissistic person builds buildings for himself and names things after himself…. It’s usually done for you, but he already knows

Watters did not get away unscathed from the internet’s wrath. Someone tweeted, “Jesse should be ashamed that he thinks this was a good thing for the president to say and, more importantly, actually do.”

Trump recently celebrated a federal judge rejecting a request from the National Trust for Historic Preservation to temporarily halt the ballroom’s construction. U.S. District Judge Richard Leon is reportedly planning to hold another hearing on the matter in January.

trump: "We donated a $400 million ballroom… It will handle the inauguration ceremony. It has 5-inch-thick glass Windows. Nothing but a howitzer can penetrate… In our country, who else would Sue to stop this beautiful ballroom worth 400 million US dollars? … pic.twitter.com/g5trqX1M6v — Bright Leo💯 (@BrightL36720587) December 18, 2025

The National Trust for Historic Preservation filed a lawsuit accusing the Trump administration of moving forward with constructing the venue space before submitting plans to the National Capital Planning Commission and securing approval from Congress, a requirement for construction on federal park land in Washington, D.C.

“We just won the case today,” Trump bragged in a speech he delivered at a White House Hanukkah reception held on Dec. 16, before adding, “We’re donating a $400 million ballroom, and we got sued not to build it.”

The president may have secured a short-term victory in court, but the overall vibes around the White House renovations have been marred by alleged infighting among the design team. Architect James McCrery II reportedly clashed with Trump over his “grandiose aesthetic” for the building and the proposed enormous size of the ballroom before McCrery was replaced on the project this month.

There have also been whispers that Trump’s wife, first lady Melania Trump, privately took issue with the East Wing being pulverized for the high-cost ballroom. The now-destroyed section of the White House used to be the location of the first lady’s official office.