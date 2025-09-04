‘I Would Be Pissed’: Worker Risks Job to Leak Video of Beyoncé’s New Levi’s Collab and Fan Reactions Backfired 

Beyoncé just got some free promo, but it may have cost an Amazon worker her job.

An unidentified woman recorded herself at work showing a pair of Levi’s jeans from the singer’s collection. The moment became a shock after the woman shamelessly ripped open a plastic bag that held a pair of jeans from the singer’s collab at the warehouse.

Beyonce’s new denim line gets leaked after an Amazon worker shares videos of warehouse inventory, risking her job. @beyonce/Instagram; The Uncutt/Instagram)

The video was reshared on The Uncutt’s page via Instagram on Wednesday, Sept. 3, and had some fans demanding the woman be removed from her job.

In one slide posted by the site, the woman appeared wearing a pink shirt and a red headband. After pulling out the jeans from the plastic wrap, she held them close to the camera lens. Zooming specifically on the area with the price tags, she said, “That’s what the f-cking the tag looks like. That’s what the other tag looks like. It says her name at the top.”

After double checking that her co-worker was on the lookout to make sure her boss was coming, the woman continued with her full review. She panned them across the lens to reveal the bedazzled details in the legs. She also showed how “fairly deep” the front pockets were, as well as the back pockets, and the bottom leg of the jeans.

The woman then quickly rubbed the pants against another item. “That’s how your rhinestones sound, they real,” she noted mid-laugh.

Opening them up on the inside, she took note that there were three buttons to hold up the jeans and no zipper, like most traditional pants. “All right, that’s all y’all getting. Bye,” the woman said before concluding the video.

In another slide, the video starts in the middle of the woman showing how many pairs of jeans they have in the warehouse. Thumbing through the plastic, she counted, “Bout one, two, three pairs of them in the f-cking warehouse, that’s crazy.”

She suddenly came across the price tag of the pants and zoomed in on the label, which read that they cost $150.

“Oh B, you out your f-cking mind because, b-tch, this ain’t even a whole top,” she said. “This ain’t even the whole fit.”

Seconds later, the video cut to the woman pulling out a pair of jeans still in the package and she proceeded to open it. The woman noted, “So if you order a pair and they already came outside of the plastic, mind your business. I wanted to see what they look like too.”

She then professed her love for the job as she kept looking over her shoulder, indicating that this was something she’s probably done before.

Suddenly the female worker paused with a dumbfounded facial expression before she realized she was still in the clear. “I thought that was my main boss,” she said. “I know he was gon’ be like, ‘Why the f-ck is you opening that?’”

She moved slightly away from the camera and turned her back to it to hold the jeans up but realized her viewers wouldn’t be able to get a good look. So she turned her body to face the camera instead and held the jeans up over her face to show the entire piece of clothing.

The 501® ’90s Women’s Jeans are a light denim decorated with several rhinestones throughout the piece.

“Oh these … nice as hell,” the woman said, complimenting the pants before adding another remark that indicated she was more than impressed. She followed up with, “Oh…snatched waist B! Tiny waist.”

While many laughed in the comments, a few unhappy social media users tagged Beyonce, Amazon, and Levi’s personal Instagram pages, advising the brands to enforce some kind of damage control.

One person who came across The Uncutt’s video said, “I would be pissed if those were my items. Not her rubbing against the rhinestones on the rack line. Girl bye, you’re fired!”

Another wrote, “And put her face in the video… I can tell you now, sis is fired or will be soon. Amazon does not play that mess.”

A third said, “This why I just go to the stores and buy it. Online shopping always makes me think about people like this.”

But on the bright side, the woman may have gotten Beyoncé some more sales.

One person said, “She made me want to buy some. Thanks sis.”

The woman’s fate remains unclear, and it’s unknown if she was actually fired. But anyone curious about the jeans now has their answer.

According to the website, the jeans are 100% cotton non-stretch and have 5-pocket styling, described as “Mid-rise with a loose fit that’s just right.”

Beyoncé’s partnership with Levi’s began in September 2024, paired with the release of her single “LEVII’S JEANS” from her country album “Cowboy Carter.” The collaboration launched a series of short films featuring the singer in various locations, showcasing different styles and variations of denim.

Months after the first film, “Launderette,” which was shot in a laundromat, came “Pool Hall” in February 2025, which shows Beyoncé schooling a bunch of men in the game of pool. “Refrigerator” arrived in April with a short film about her working at a dinner in a pair of daisy-duck style Levi shorts and a red bandana on her head. The most recent video marks the third installment of Levi’s REIMAGINE campaign, which reinterprets classic looks and films.



