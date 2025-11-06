‘I’d Watch Your Words if I Were You’: Jimmy Kimmel Torches Trump’s Record, But It’s The Scathing Melania Punchline That May Land Him Back in Hot Water

Jimmy Kimmel turned his Monday night monologue into a takedown of Donald Trump’s latest self-promotion campaign — this time over the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The late-night host used a mix of headlines and humor to spotlight how quickly things seem to sour under Trump’s watch.

The comedian zeroed in on the former president’s latest claim to fame — his role as chairman of the board at the Kennedy Center — and how things have gone since he took the position earlier this year.

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump’s self-anointed leadership of the Kennedy Center while sending a direct message to his wife, Melania. (Photos: “Jimmy Kimmel Live”/YouTube; Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“According to The Washington Post, since Trump installed himself as chairman of the board back in February, ticket sales at the Kennedy Center have taken a nosedive,” Kimmel said during his opening monologue. “So far, the Kennedy Center has only sold 57 percent of their tickets, which is down from 93 percent at this time last year. Everything he touches dies.”

He then took a moment to speak directly to Trump’s wife, Melania Trump.

“Good news, Melania: You’re going to live forever!” he quipped before the crowd exploded into laughter.

The timing of Kimmel’s bit couldn’t have been better.

Jimmy Kimmel: “Since Trump installed himself as chairman of the board, tickets at the Kennedy Center have taken a nosedive. Everything he touches dies. Good news Melania, you’re gonna live forever” pic.twitter.com/c0YAgzL3ta — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) November 5, 2025

The Kennedy Center — the nation’s living memorial to President John F. Kennedy — has long been a centerpiece of Washington’s cultural life, but its recent decline in attendance has raised eyebrows. Trump stepping in as chairman has prompted a steep drop in ticket sales, renewed political scrutiny, and a growing sense that the arts have become another arena for partisan spectacle.

Kimmel’s monologue tapped right into that irony. He described how Trump has been quick to brag about the Center’s renovations and exterior columns while the seats inside remain noticeably empty.

“The downturn—the lack of ticket sales—hasn’t discouraged the tantrum of the opera,” Kimmel said, mocking Trump’s fixation on appearance over substance.

The numbers tell a startling tale.

They should have honored Jackie instead. The trumps didn't donate any money to the Kennedy Center, nor have they ever been involved with it. This is offensive to the Kennedy family AND the sustaining donors. pic.twitter.com/IwE7HoOVaI — James Tate (@JamesTate121) July 23, 2025

The Washington Post reports that since Trump took over the chairmanship, the Kennedy Center has seen only 57 percent of its tickets sold compared with 93 percent this time last year. Across the Opera House, Concert Hall and Eisenhower Theater, tens of thousands of seats remain empty.

Many of the sold tickets may be “comps,” given away to staff or press. The National Symphony Orchestra, touring Broadway musicals, and dance performances are all struggling to draw crowds.

Social media lit up with reactions as fans agreed Kimmel hit the nail on the head with his monologue.

“Trump’s bankrupting culture one boardroom at a time. Poor Kennedy Center, what did it ever do to him?” tweeted one X user.

Another added, “Everything he touches, dies fact.”

A third chimed in, stating that the first lady might not be safe: “Oh you know she lets him for the paycheck.”

A fourth person chimed in and said, “Oh Jimmy Kimmel I’d watch your words if I were you.”

In contrast, one person said, “Dived, like Kimmel’s ratings?”

Kimmel’s humor has not come without consequences.

In September, the network pulled his show after his fiery monologue criticizing Trump’s nonchalant response to a reporter’s question about Charlie Kirk sparked backlash.

🚨BREAKING: Jimmy Kimmel DESTROYS Trump on his return and it’s PERFECT.



"The President of the United States…wants to see me…fired. Our leader celebrates Americans losing their livelihoods because he cannot take a joke."



🔥🔥🔥



pic.twitter.com/3avoDtvvdj — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 24, 2025

Trump immediately celebrated the move on Truth Social: “The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible.”

When Kimmel’s show returned the following week, the president posted, “I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back.”

The comic summed it up on-air: “You can’t believe they gave me my job back? I can’t believe they gave you your job back! We’re even.”

The return episode drew 6.3 million viewers — the highest in 23 years for his show.

Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t resist taking a jab at the Kennedy Center — the same place where Donald and Melania Trump had their viral “date night” moment earlier this year. That’s when cameras caught Melania awkwardly holding only Trump’s thumbs instead of his hand, a gesture many took as yet another sign she’d rather be anywhere else.

Nearly in sync with the viral embarrassment came news that Republicans in the House had voted to rename the Kennedy Center Opera House after Melania, a move that sparked outrage across social media.